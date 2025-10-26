403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cambodia, Thailand Seal Comprehensive Peace Accord
(MENAFN) Cambodia and Thailand formalized a comprehensive peace accord Sunday in Kuala Lumpur, aiming to end a protracted territorial conflict that erupted into lethal violence earlier this year.
"Both countries are agreeing to cease all hostilities and work to build good, neighborly relationships," US President Donald Trump declared during the signing ceremony, joined by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.
The landmark treaty, executed at the 47th ASEAN Summit, mandates the immediate liberation of 18 detained Cambodian military personnel. "Under this agreement, observers from ASEAN countries, including Malaysia, will be deployed to make sure that the peace prevails and endures," Trump stated.
Tensions along the disputed frontier exploded into fatal confrontations this July, forcing thousands to flee their homes. A ceasefire negotiated by Trump and Anwar halted the bloodshed, with both nations implementing de-escalation protocols in subsequent months.
"We do a lot of business with both of them. We have to use that business to make sure they don't get into wars, but this is going to be a very long peace," Trump added.
Manet expressed appreciation for Trump's diplomatic intervention and revealed he has put forward the US president for the Nobel Peace Prize, "reflecting the gratitude" of his nation. Cambodia initially submitted Trump's nomination for the prestigious honor in August.
He additionally recognized China and other nations for backing the cessation of hostilities.
He affirmed Cambodia's dedication to the peace framework and pledged continued "work closely with Thailand and all our partners to ensure that this peace endures and brings tangible benefit to our peoples."
"Our two commanders are discussing on the possibility of start of ... partial withdrawal of the first phase ... as an indication of our willingness to share that the execution of the joint declarations," Manet said.
Charnvirakul likewise acknowledged the assembled leadership, stating: "This declaration reflects our will to resolve differences peacefully, in full respect of sovereignty and territorial integrity."
Military forces will immediately commence removing heavy armaments from frontier zones "to ensure the safety of our people, to build confidence and trust," he indicated.
Anwar thanked participating delegations and praised Trump for his "concern ... empathy and ... commitment to support this peace deal."
Trump also referenced escalating friction between Afghanistan and Pakistan. "I'll get that solved very quickly," the US president asserted, noting his familiarity with both governments and expressing certainty that a resolution will materialize rapidly.
"Both countries are agreeing to cease all hostilities and work to build good, neighborly relationships," US President Donald Trump declared during the signing ceremony, joined by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.
The landmark treaty, executed at the 47th ASEAN Summit, mandates the immediate liberation of 18 detained Cambodian military personnel. "Under this agreement, observers from ASEAN countries, including Malaysia, will be deployed to make sure that the peace prevails and endures," Trump stated.
Tensions along the disputed frontier exploded into fatal confrontations this July, forcing thousands to flee their homes. A ceasefire negotiated by Trump and Anwar halted the bloodshed, with both nations implementing de-escalation protocols in subsequent months.
"We do a lot of business with both of them. We have to use that business to make sure they don't get into wars, but this is going to be a very long peace," Trump added.
Manet expressed appreciation for Trump's diplomatic intervention and revealed he has put forward the US president for the Nobel Peace Prize, "reflecting the gratitude" of his nation. Cambodia initially submitted Trump's nomination for the prestigious honor in August.
He additionally recognized China and other nations for backing the cessation of hostilities.
He affirmed Cambodia's dedication to the peace framework and pledged continued "work closely with Thailand and all our partners to ensure that this peace endures and brings tangible benefit to our peoples."
"Our two commanders are discussing on the possibility of start of ... partial withdrawal of the first phase ... as an indication of our willingness to share that the execution of the joint declarations," Manet said.
Charnvirakul likewise acknowledged the assembled leadership, stating: "This declaration reflects our will to resolve differences peacefully, in full respect of sovereignty and territorial integrity."
Military forces will immediately commence removing heavy armaments from frontier zones "to ensure the safety of our people, to build confidence and trust," he indicated.
Anwar thanked participating delegations and praised Trump for his "concern ... empathy and ... commitment to support this peace deal."
Trump also referenced escalating friction between Afghanistan and Pakistan. "I'll get that solved very quickly," the US president asserted, noting his familiarity with both governments and expressing certainty that a resolution will materialize rapidly.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment