Andaliman Dubai Is Your Ticket To Indonesian Fare

There are many elements that must come together to give you the authentic taste of a place. The flavour that will indiscriminately transport you to the spot on the globe where the recipes were first concocted. These creations may have been the result of an accident or serendipity when the first ships sailed the world, or a calculated experiment (such as the Nasi Goreng, which was adapted from Chinese fried rice to meet local tastes).

At Andaliman in One Za'abeel, the notes that stay on your tongue as you dive into opulent dishes from Indonesia are a fusion of old and new centred around the staple of Sumatran pepper, known for its citrusy notes. (The number of sambals or Indonesian chili sauce available here is impressive.)

Recommended For You Vivo X200 FE to launch in UAE on July 23: Is it worth Dh2,599?

We began our binge with makanan pembuka (appetisers) like Pastel Ayam (Dh68), which is an Indonesian“empanada”. The pastry's pocket is filled with chicken, glass noodles, ear mushroom, and vegetables, and it's served with a sambal that packs heat and hints of sourness. We also go the Pangsit Kukus Sayur Edamame (58), which is a freshly-made chestnut, edamame and spinach dumpling with sambal colo-colo and spring onion and garlic-chili dip.

It wouldn't be an Indonesian feast without the famous beef rendang (Dh158), so of course we had to try it. Wrapped in a banana leaf, the braised Australian Angus beef cheek was cooked to perfection and served on a bed of rice. Surprisingly filling, it came with a side of gravy and green chilly sambal (for those who like a little extra heat).

The sweet something that ended the meal was called Es Kopyor (Dh48). A roll up using hibiscus sago, lemongrass sorbet, coconut and lime gel, and crisp coconut flesh.

The vibrant greens that painted the walls were a reminder of the lush greenery of the tropics and the flowy fabrics of the curtains as they danced in the wind offered up an island holiday vibe.

Step out of the restaurant itself and you'll find yourself on a path that looks part meditative space, part relaxed cabana, and all constructed in a way that ensures private chats stay private. If poolside moments are more your thing, you can while away your day on a sun lounger by the pool which glistens in emerald hues as sun rays dapple on the surface of the water, through the leaves that ensconce the space.

As you unwind, call on the helpful staff of Andaliman for a signature beverage – these mixed drinks are often made with the same island vibe in mind – colourful and creative, with just a little hint of spice.