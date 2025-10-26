403
Faraday Future Announces Strategic Cooperation with RAK Motors to Oversee FX Super One Sales and Services in the UAE, Building a Complete Production-to-Service Ecosystem In the UAE
(MENAFN- 1) Ras Al Khaimah, UAE (October 23, 2025) – Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future,” “FF,” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced a strategic cooperation with RAK Motors, a Ras Al Khaimah-based automotive dealer. Under this cooperation, RAK Motors is authorized to provide sales, delivery, and after-sales services for the FX Super One in the UAE region.
RAK Motors, a long-established automotive distributor based in Ras Al Khaimah, has extensive experience in representing global automotive brands such as Toyota and Nissan. Under the cooperation, FF has authorized RAK Motors as its exclusive agent for the UAE market for up to one year, subject to special cases. They will oversee the full spectrum of sales and after-sales operations for the FX Super One in the UAE, covering both commercial and individual customers. This includes vehicle display and test-drive management, order fulfillment and delivery, and comprehensive after-sales and customer care services, all executed in close collaboration with and under the guidance of FF.
The strategic cooperation marks a significant milestone for FF — establishing a complete end-to-end ecosystem in the UAE that spans production, manufacturing, sales, and service for the FX Super One. Currently, FF UAE is building an international team of elite professionals. In May 2025, Faraday Future took possession of its Ras Al Khaimah regional facility and operations center in the UAE. Covering 108,000 square feet, the facility integrates offices, production workshops, and operational hubs, jointly supporting both the FF and FX brands. The facility will empower the Company to meet the diverse needs of customers across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, with the potential to expand into European and North African markets.
“This cooperation with RAK Motors marks the completion of all necessary preparations for FX Super One’s official entry into the UAE market. It also represents another key advancement in FF and FX’s Global Automotive Industry Bridge Strategy,” said FF Executive Vice President and Head of UAE, Tin Mok. “The Middle East will serve as a critical springboard for FF and FX’s future expansion into Europe, Africa, and other global markets.”
On October 28, Faraday Future will host the FX Super One Middle East Final Launch Event, “Super One, Palace of Intelligence,” at the Armani Hotel Dubai – Burj Khalifa. The first batch of FX Super One vehicles is scheduled for delivery in November 2025. This is a key step in its expansion to markets outside the U.S. and a pivotal moment in FF and FX’s “Three-Pole” strategy.
