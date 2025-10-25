RHC Chief Patronizes Launch Of Yemeni Author Manar Ali's Novel "The Blonde And The Moon

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 25 (Petra) Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi on Saturday patronized the launch of the novel "The Blonde and the Moon" by Yemeni novelist and writer Manar Ali, held at the Royal Cultural Center and organized by the Sawsanah and Dahnoon Society for Culture and Arts.Minister of Culture Mustafa Rawashdeh, Chairman of the Jordan Radio and Television Corporation Board of Directors Ghaith Tarawneh, and a group of intellectuals and writers attended the ceremony.During the event, Ali presented a special copy of her novel to Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, which was received on her behalf by Issawi.In remarks delivered at the ceremony, Issawi affirmed that Jordan has always been and will remain a platform that embraces Arab creativity and an open space for every enlightened idea that adds a new brick to the edifice of human consciousness. He stressed that Jordan does not regard culture as a peripheral activity but as a cornerstone of national renaissance and a vital means of safeguarding identity.Issawi said His Majesty King Abdullah II's support for culture and literature is an integral part of the Hashemite legacy, as writers and intellectuals are the true ambassadors of the nation and the standard-bearers of enlightenment. He emphasized that the Hashemite leadership, fully aware of the noble mission of culture, ensures that it remains a foundational element in state-building and a vital part of Jordan's spirit and collective consciousness.He noted that such dedication guarantees that culture remains the memory preserving the past, the intellect envisioning the future, and the pulse that keeps the nation alive in the hearts and efforts of its people. It is, he said, the pillar upon which Jordan relies to strengthen its identity and presence on the global stage.Issawi described the novel as a literary work that transcends borders and unites cultures, adding that literature represents the most beautiful space where human beings meet one another regardless of time or place.He said the event stands as a model of cultural interaction among Arab creatives and reflects a deep belief in the power of the written word to build bridges between peoples and entrench the values of understanding and compassion the highest expression of humanity and a light that dispels the darkness of ignorance and division.Issawi expressed his appreciation for Ali's noble gesture in dedicating a special copy of her novel to Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, praising the Queen's inspiring humanitarian role in supporting education and empowering women. He described the dedication as a sincere expression of gratitude and admiration for Her Majesty's place in the hearts of creators.He also commended the Sawsanah and Dahnoon Society for its efforts and Ali for her creativity that combines imagination and meaning, as well as all those who see literature as a tool for elevating humanity and expanding horizons toward beauty and knowledge.The ceremony also featured remarks by society chairman Ahmad Jbour, who highlighted the Hashemite leadership's commitment to culture and the arts and its longstanding support for writers and creative expression, ensuring Jordan remains a beacon of culture and a welcoming home for all who carry the word with sincerity and purpose.In statements to the press, Ali expressed her deep pride in being in Jordan, her "second home," and in choosing Amman as the launch venue for "The Blonde and the Moon." She described the event as the beginning of many successes and the first step toward wider horizons.She commended His Majesty King Abdullah II's wise vision in supporting culture and creativity, noting that this royal patronage reflects a genuine belief in artistic expression that transforms literature from words on paper into a universal human language that connects nations and unites them around the values of love and tolerance reaffirming Jordan's status as a cultural beacon in the region.Ali said presenting a copy of her novel to Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah was a heartfelt message of love, pride, and admiration for the Queen's vast intellect, elegance, and wisdom, which embody the ideal model of the influential and inspiring Arab woman.She added that the Royal Hashemite Court's patronage of the launch ceremony reflects the Hashemite tradition of unwavering support for culture, literature, and thought across the Arab world.Describing her novel, Ali explained that "The Blonde and the Moon" is a literary work inspired by life's stages, with its stories forming a solid foundation for the development of thought and the building of strong, determined, and resilient characters emphasizing that true literature is that which contributes to human progress.The ceremony concluded with musical performances and the honoring of Issawi, the Minister of Culture, and a number of writers and intellectuals.