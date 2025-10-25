Thai PM Cancels APEC Attendance Over Passing Of Queen Mother Sirikit

MENAFN - IANS) Bangkok, Oct 25 (IANS) After concluding the Cabinet meeting on Saturday, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told the media that Thailand has entered a national mourning period following the passing of Queen Mother Sirikit, and he has cancelled his trip to South Korea to attend the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.

Anutin stated that, as he needs to stay in the country to preside over funeral arrangements during this period, his planned official visit to Malaysia scheduled for Saturday has also been cancelled, Xinhua news agency reported. He will travel to Malaysia on Sunday morning to attend the signing ceremony of the Thailand-Cambodia peace agreement, and then return to Thailand immediately.

Thai Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow will attend other meetings of the ASEAN Summit and related summits on his behalf, said Anutin, adding that the foreign minister will also replace him for the APEC meeting in South Korea.

Anutin further announced that Thailand has entered a national mourning period. Starting from Saturday, all government departments, state-owned enterprises and schools will fly the national flag at half-mast for 30 days. Government officials and public servants are required to wear black clothing to mourn for one year and the general public is advised to cooperate as appropriate. He also urged all sectors of society to cooperate in suspending or reducing the organization of entertainment activities.

Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit passed away on Friday at the age of 93, the Bureau of the Royal Household announced.

The Bureau of the Royal Household stated in an official announcement that a team of doctors, who have been overseeing and providing treatment for the Queen Mother's health at the hospital since September 7, 2019, identified that she was suffering from several illnesses and abnormalities across multiple bodily systems, necessitating continuous medical attention.

According to physicians, the Queen Mother contracted a bloodstream infection on October 17, 2025. Despite the physicians' efforts to provide treatment, her condition gradually deteriorated, and she passed away peacefully at 9:21 pm on Friday at the age of 93.

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua has directed the relevant bureau to make arrangements for the Queen Mother's royal funeral, which will be held with the highest honours in accordance with royal traditions. Her remains will be enshrined at the Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall, located within the Grand Palace in Bangkok.

The King has also issued a decree establishing a one-year mourning period. This period shall apply to members of the Royal Family and officials of the Royal Court, starting from the date of the Queen Mother's passing.