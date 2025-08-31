Who Is Meghana Lakhani? Here's Everything About Esha Deol's Ex-Husband's New Love

Dharmendra's daughter Esha Deol's ex-husband, Bharat Takhtani, has found new love with Meghana Lakhani. The couple recently confirmed their relationship on social media. But who exactly is Meghana Lakhani?

According to her LinkedIn profile, Bharat Takhtani's new girlfriend, Meghana Lakhani Talreja, is a serial entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience across multiple industries. She has built a diverse career spanning various business sectors.

Meghana Lakhani Talreja's LinkedIn profile shows her location as Dubai, UAE. However, her startup, One Modern World, mentions that she was born in Spain, highlighting her international background and diverse cultural experiences.

Meghana Lakhani Talreja holds a BA in Arts & Promotion from the University of the Arts London and an MBA from IE Business School. She has professional experience working with major airlines Jet Airways and Emirates before venturing into entrepreneurship.

Meghana Lakhani Talreja also works as a TV presenter in her free time. Her LinkedIn highlights her diverse career, and she is active on Instagram, where she has a strong following of 81.6k followers.

Meghana Lakhani Talreja co-founded Sukisimo in 2018 and later launched MTL Worldwide and the Optus App. She is also the Group Commercial Director of EC[H]O and the founder of One Modern World, showcasing her strong entrepreneurial spirit.