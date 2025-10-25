Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UN’s 80th Anniversary Sparks Calls for Reform

UN’s 80th Anniversary Sparks Calls for Reform


2025-10-25 04:49:06
(MENAFN) As the United Nations commemorates its 80th anniversary on Friday, numerous member states reflected on the organization’s achievements and shortcomings, while reiterating appeals for reforming the Security Council.

During a special session, following Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ caution that the Security Council must become “fit for purpose” or risk irrelevance, diplomats from various regions expressed frustration over persistent deadlocks, the repeated use of the veto, and the council’s ongoing struggles to address some of the globe’s most enduring crises.

Russia’s UN Permanent Representative Vasily Nebenzya highlighted that over the past eight decades, the UN has experienced both triumphs and setbacks, with moments of progress as well as disappointments.

"In our view, the greatest disappointment is the unresolved issue, perhaps the oldest one on the UN agenda, the issue of Palestine. Despite all efforts, we have yet to achieve the creation of an independent Palestinian State, the return of Palestinian refugees and the establishment of peace in this long suffering land.

"It is crucial not to allow that this prospect be erased and replaced by other schemes which deprive Palestinians of their own state," Nebenzya emphasized.

MENAFN25102025000045017167ID1110246102



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search