UN’s 80th Anniversary Sparks Calls for Reform
(MENAFN) As the United Nations commemorates its 80th anniversary on Friday, numerous member states reflected on the organization’s achievements and shortcomings, while reiterating appeals for reforming the Security Council.
During a special session, following Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ caution that the Security Council must become “fit for purpose” or risk irrelevance, diplomats from various regions expressed frustration over persistent deadlocks, the repeated use of the veto, and the council’s ongoing struggles to address some of the globe’s most enduring crises.
Russia’s UN Permanent Representative Vasily Nebenzya highlighted that over the past eight decades, the UN has experienced both triumphs and setbacks, with moments of progress as well as disappointments.
"In our view, the greatest disappointment is the unresolved issue, perhaps the oldest one on the UN agenda, the issue of Palestine. Despite all efforts, we have yet to achieve the creation of an independent Palestinian State, the return of Palestinian refugees and the establishment of peace in this long suffering land.
"It is crucial not to allow that this prospect be erased and replaced by other schemes which deprive Palestinians of their own state," Nebenzya emphasized.
