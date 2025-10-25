403
Trump Claims Tariffs Strengthened US Stock Market
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump asserted on Friday that American stock markets are "stronger than ever" due to the tariffs he has enforced since resuming office earlier this year.
"THE STOCK MARKET IS STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE BECAUSE OF TARIFFS!" Trump proclaimed on his Truth Social account.
The New York Stock Exchange has experienced a turbulent, fluctuating journey over the past six months following the announcement of Trump’s tariffs in April.
Despite occasional declines, the three major indices recorded gains over this half-year period, reaching record-breaking levels.
The Dow Jones rose by more than 17%, the Nasdaq composite jumped 34%, and the S&P 500 increased by 23%.
In another statement, the president highlighted that the nation "IS WEALTHY, POWERFUL, AND NATIONALLY SECURE AGAIN, ALL BECAUSE OF TARIFFS!"
However, numerous economists contend that the tariffs are detrimental and counterproductive, causing higher costs that adversely affect both American consumers and companies.
Trump also referenced the ongoing tariffs case before the US Supreme Court, describing it as "THE MOST IMPORTANT CASE EVER” to be considered by the court.
