TRNC emphasizes on political equality, highlights Turkey’s role
(MENAFN) President Tufan Erhurman of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) emphasized on Friday that the Turkish Cypriot side will never compromise on political equality, calling it a fundamental principle. In an interview with a news agency after a ceremony in Lefkosa, Erhurman made it clear that the Turkish Cypriot side will not entertain negotiations on issues already guaranteed by UN Security Council resolutions.
“Political equality is my vital red line. It cannot be up for negotiation,” Erhurman asserted. “Whenever it becomes a bargaining chip, the Greek Cypriot leadership uses it as a pretext to withdraw from the table.” He pointed out that the Greek Cypriot leadership has consistently shown resistance to sharing power, a pattern that has been evident throughout the history of negotiations.
Erhurman also called on the United Nations to fulfill its commitments, citing UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ remarks after the Crans-Montana talks, which stressed that future negotiations must have a clear time frame.
Reflecting on the democratic spirit within the Turkish Cypriot community, Erhurman emphasized the robust culture of democracy and mutual respect in their parliament. He noted that differences of opinion in the legislature never interfere with this respect, stating, “our citizens have a deep sense of democracy and tolerance.”
Reaffirming his earlier statement that “there are no losers in this election,” Erhurman declared, “The Turkish Cypriot people won, our children won, our brotherhood won. I never favor language that divides society into winners and losers.” He explained that his primary responsibility as president is to represent all citizens, and he remains committed to preventing division while fostering national unity.
Turning to the growing military presence of foreign powers in the Greek Cypriot administration, Erhurman emphasized that this development only underscores Türkiye’s critical guarantor role.
He said the involvement of Western powers in southern Cyprus puts Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides in a position where he cannot challenge Türkiye’s established guarantor status.
“Türkiye is the guarantor of the entire island, and this has become even more significant today.
Every day, it is getting harder for us to feel secure,” he remarked. Erhurman also mentioned regional tensions, particularly those arising from Israel’s actions and Iran’s threats, and expressed concern that Turkish Cypriots are facing security risks due to decisions made without their participation.
Reaffirming his position on negotiations, Erhurman emphasized that any discussions or diplomatic efforts regarding Cyprus will always be coordinated with Türkiye. “No president in our history has ever conducted talks without consultation with Türkiye … Our relationship with Türkiye is unique, unlike that of any two other states,” he said.
He highlighted that one of his key goals is to strengthen the bond between the TRNC and Türkiye. He made it clear that no negotiation or foreign policy decision will be made without full consultation with Ankara.
Commenting on the proposed electricity interconnection project involving Greece, Israel, and the Greek Cypriot administration, Erhurman described Türkiye's exclusion from the project as both irrational and politically motivated. “The logical connection should be Cyprus–Türkiye–Greece,” he argued.
“Türkiye, the Turkish Cypriot people, and the TRNC cannot be ignored in this region. We have always existed, we exist today, and we will continue to exist tomorrow. Those who act as if we don’t exist will eventually lose,” he concluded.
