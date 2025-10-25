403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US, China Begin New Round of Economic Discussions
(MENAFN) The United States and China commenced their economic and trade negotiations on Saturday in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia, according to a Chinese state-operated news outlet.
The Chinese delegation, headed by Vice Premier He Lifeng, and the American team, led by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, will “consult on important issues in China-US economic and trade relations” in line with the “consensus reached during multiple phone calls by the two nations’ leaders this year,” stated the Chinese Ministry of Commerce in an announcement released Thursday.
This encounter represents the fifth round of discussions between both parties. The lead negotiators have previously convened in Geneva, London, Stockholm, and Madrid to deliberate on economic matters.
In August, Washington and Beijing agreed to a temporary suspension of tariff increases until November 10 — marking the third such pause since President Trump elevated tariffs to 145% before later cutting them. In response, China had increased its duties on American goods to as high as 125%.
Meanwhile, Malaysia is serving as host for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, which will take place from Sunday through Tuesday.
The Chinese delegation, headed by Vice Premier He Lifeng, and the American team, led by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, will “consult on important issues in China-US economic and trade relations” in line with the “consensus reached during multiple phone calls by the two nations’ leaders this year,” stated the Chinese Ministry of Commerce in an announcement released Thursday.
This encounter represents the fifth round of discussions between both parties. The lead negotiators have previously convened in Geneva, London, Stockholm, and Madrid to deliberate on economic matters.
In August, Washington and Beijing agreed to a temporary suspension of tariff increases until November 10 — marking the third such pause since President Trump elevated tariffs to 145% before later cutting them. In response, China had increased its duties on American goods to as high as 125%.
Meanwhile, Malaysia is serving as host for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, which will take place from Sunday through Tuesday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment