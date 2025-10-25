403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Catastrophic South Sudan Floods Impact Over 960,000 Individuals
(MENAFN) Catastrophic flooding has impacted over 960,000 individuals across six states in South Sudan while forcing 335,000 from their homes, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported Friday.
The deluge has devastated more than 140 healthcare facilities since last month, severing access to critical medical services for thousands as the nation simultaneously battles cholera and malaria outbreaks, according to the agency.
The World Health Organization (WHO) documented over 104,000 malaria infections, including 16 fatalities, nationwide during the past week—representing a 15 percent surge from the prior week driven primarily by persistent flooding conditions.
OCHA emphasized the flooding is exacerbating an already catastrophic humanitarian emergency in the conflict-torn country, where acute food shortages plague communities.
The agency confirmed the United Nations and humanitarian partners are delivering life-saving assistance to flood-stricken populations and conducting urgent needs evaluations despite severe access obstacles in Unity, Jonglei and Upper Nile states.
The World Food Programme is distributing food and nutritional aid throughout affected regions. Concurrently, the WHO and partner organizations have transported over 50 metric tonnes of medical equipment to Jonglei, Unity and Upper Nile states. Additional relief supplies including tents, cholera response kits and emergency medical packages are currently in transit.
OCHA revealed that earlier this week, the International Organization for Migration finalized an agreement with South Sudanese authorities committing 8.5 million U.S. dollars toward constructing flood-resistant infrastructure and restoring drainage systems to safeguard Bor town in Jonglei state.
The UN Population Fund and collaborating partners continue addressing gender-based violence through dignity kit distribution to women and girls in flood-impacted zones while maintaining access to essential sexual and reproductive healthcare services, the office stated.
The deluge has devastated more than 140 healthcare facilities since last month, severing access to critical medical services for thousands as the nation simultaneously battles cholera and malaria outbreaks, according to the agency.
The World Health Organization (WHO) documented over 104,000 malaria infections, including 16 fatalities, nationwide during the past week—representing a 15 percent surge from the prior week driven primarily by persistent flooding conditions.
OCHA emphasized the flooding is exacerbating an already catastrophic humanitarian emergency in the conflict-torn country, where acute food shortages plague communities.
The agency confirmed the United Nations and humanitarian partners are delivering life-saving assistance to flood-stricken populations and conducting urgent needs evaluations despite severe access obstacles in Unity, Jonglei and Upper Nile states.
The World Food Programme is distributing food and nutritional aid throughout affected regions. Concurrently, the WHO and partner organizations have transported over 50 metric tonnes of medical equipment to Jonglei, Unity and Upper Nile states. Additional relief supplies including tents, cholera response kits and emergency medical packages are currently in transit.
OCHA revealed that earlier this week, the International Organization for Migration finalized an agreement with South Sudanese authorities committing 8.5 million U.S. dollars toward constructing flood-resistant infrastructure and restoring drainage systems to safeguard Bor town in Jonglei state.
The UN Population Fund and collaborating partners continue addressing gender-based violence through dignity kit distribution to women and girls in flood-impacted zones while maintaining access to essential sexual and reproductive healthcare services, the office stated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment