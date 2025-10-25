403
Russia, Ukraine agree to exchange letters, parcels of prisoners
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine have reached an agreement to exchange letters and parcels for 500 prisoners of war from each side, as announced by Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova on Friday.
Moskalkova explained that both countries have compiled lists of 500 Russian and 500 Ukrainian prisoners, and rather than waiting for the lists to be fully finalized, they have agreed to begin collecting and delivering packages as soon as they are ready.
The exchange, which is part of broader humanitarian efforts between Moscow and Kyiv, is expected to take place before the New Year. This initiative marks a step in the ongoing, though limited, dialogue between the two nations concerning prisoner swaps and the repatriation of remains.
