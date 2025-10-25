403
Russian Air Defenses Destroy 111 Ukrainian Drones
(MENAFN) Russian air defense systems intercepted and eliminated 111 Ukrainian drones across several regions and the Azov Sea overnight, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
In Krasnogorsk, the administrative center of the Moscow region, a drone hit a residential building, injuring five people, including a child, stated Andrey Vorobyov, governor of the Moscow region.
He noted that the child sustained leg injuries and a knee dislocation.
Four other victims were admitted to hospitals with head traumas, fractures, and shrapnel wounds, Vorobyov added.
He explained that the drone entered and exploded inside an apartment on the 14th floor of the residential structure.
Emergency services and law enforcement officers are present at the site, and the building has been secured. Traffic along Volokolamskoye Highway was temporarily halted, according to the governor.
In the Rostov region, a fire ignited by falling drone fragments caused power outages for approximately 1,500 residents in Novoshakhtinsk, reported regional Governor Yury Slyusar.
Debris from drones also struck a residential neighborhood in the Abinsky district of Krasnodar, damaging eight buildings, as indicated by the regional operational headquarters. Specialists are attending to the site, and no civilian injuries have been recorded.
Russia has seen an increase in drone attacks within its borders since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February 2022.
