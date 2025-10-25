403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump anticpiates good meeting with Xi
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Friday that his planned talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping are “going to be a very good meeting.”
While speaking to reporters before leaving the White House for his Asia trip, Trump explained that the two leaders will discuss trade, tariffs, and Taiwan-related matters. “We have a lot to talk about with President Xi, and he has a lot to talk about with us. I think it will be a good meeting,” he said.
The president noted that Washington currently imposes a 157% tariff on Chinese goods. “We are at 157% tariff for them. I don’t think that’s sustainable for them, and they want to get that down,” he said, adding that the US expects concessions in return.
Trump and Xi are scheduled to meet on October 30 on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea.
As part of his regional tour, Trump will also meet Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday and attend a working dinner with US and ASEAN leaders. His itinerary includes a stop in Tokyo to meet Japan’s new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, followed by a visit to Busan, South Korea, where he will hold talks with President Lee Jae Myung, deliver remarks at the APEC CEO luncheon, and join the US-APEC leaders’ dinner.
While speaking to reporters before leaving the White House for his Asia trip, Trump explained that the two leaders will discuss trade, tariffs, and Taiwan-related matters. “We have a lot to talk about with President Xi, and he has a lot to talk about with us. I think it will be a good meeting,” he said.
The president noted that Washington currently imposes a 157% tariff on Chinese goods. “We are at 157% tariff for them. I don’t think that’s sustainable for them, and they want to get that down,” he said, adding that the US expects concessions in return.
Trump and Xi are scheduled to meet on October 30 on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea.
As part of his regional tour, Trump will also meet Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday and attend a working dinner with US and ASEAN leaders. His itinerary includes a stop in Tokyo to meet Japan’s new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, followed by a visit to Busan, South Korea, where he will hold talks with President Lee Jae Myung, deliver remarks at the APEC CEO luncheon, and join the US-APEC leaders’ dinner.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment