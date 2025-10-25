403
Russia, Ukraine to exchange letters, parcels of five hundred inmates
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine have agreed to facilitate the exchange of letters and parcels for 500 prisoners of war on each side, officials confirmed Friday.
“We have a list of 500 Russian and 500 Ukrainian prisoners of war, and we agreed not to wait until all the lists are complete, but to start collecting and delivering packages as soon as they are ready,” Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said at a press briefing in Moscow. She expressed hope that the exchanges could occur before the New Year.
This arrangement forms part of ongoing humanitarian contacts between Moscow and Kyiv, taking place amid limited dialogue on broader prisoner swaps and the repatriation of remains.
