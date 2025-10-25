403
Rubio says US examining options to deploy international forces to Gaza
(MENAFN) The United States is currently exploring options for deploying international forces to Gaza, potentially under the authority of the United Nations, according to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Speaking at the US-Israel coordination center in Kiryat Gat, located south of Tel Aviv, Rubio highlighted the challenges involved, stating that some countries might not participate without a formal UN mandate. "So maybe it’ll be a UN resolution—that’s one route. We could have an international agreement as well. We’re working through that. We’ll find the right formula to do it. Maybe the UN,” Rubio explained.
Rubio also addressed the ongoing discussions regarding a ceasefire deal in Gaza, acknowledging that the process would not be straightforward. “Implementing the plan is not going to be a linear journey. There’s going to be ups and downs and twists and turns," he said, though he expressed optimism about the progress made so far.
Additionally, Rubio raised concerns over Israeli legislative proposals to annex the occupied West Bank, labeling it as a significant threat to the peace process. On the topic of the normalization agreements between Israel and several Arab nations in 2020, known as the Abraham Accords, he stated that the US would like to see more countries joining the initiative. “We’d like to have as many members of the Abraham Accords as possible,” he remarked.
Rubio’s visit to the region followed a three-day trip by US Special Envoy Vance, during which he engaged in talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials.
As of October 10, the first phase of the 20-point ceasefire proposal from former US President Donald Trump was activated. This phase involves the exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, as well as plans for Gaza’s reconstruction and the establishment of a new governance structure that excludes Hamas.
The ongoing conflict, which began in October 2023, has led to devastating casualties, with over 68,000 deaths and more than 170,000 injuries reported by Gaza’s Health Ministry.
