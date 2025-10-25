403
U.S. Slaps Sanctions on Colombia’s Petro Over Drug Cartel Ties
(MENAFN) The Trump administration announced sanctions on Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Friday, citing his failure to curb the influence of drug cartels in the country. The U.S. Department of the Treasury issued the statement, accusing Petro of allowing cartels to "flourish" under his leadership.
"President Petro has allowed drug cartels to flourish and refused to stop this activity," said U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in the statement.
Along with Petro, his wife Veronica Alcocer, eldest son Nicolas Petro, and Colombia’s Minister of the Interior Armando Benedetti were also named in the sanctions. They were accused of facilitating or attempting to provide support to Petro's activities.
As a result of these sanctions, any property or assets belonging to these individuals within the U.S. or under the control of U.S. persons will be blocked, and must be reported to the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the statement confirmed.
Petro was specifically targeted under Executive Order 14059, which addresses those who materially contribute to the international spread of illicit drugs or their production methods. "Gustavo Petro is being designated today for having engaged in, or attempted to engage in, activities that pose a significant risk to the international proliferation of illicit drugs," the statement added.
In response, Petro confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that he and his family were added to the OFAC list, stating that U.S. attorney Daniel Kovalik would represent him.
"Fighting drug trafficking effectively for decades brings me this measure from the government of the society that we help so much to stop cocaine consumption. It's quite a paradox, but not a step back and never on our knees," Petro posted on X.
Meanwhile, Benedetti condemned the sanctions, accusing the U.S. of retaliating for Colombia’s defense of its dignity and its support for Petro amid criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump had announced that the U.S. would immediately cut aid to Colombia and impose new tariff rates.
In an official statement, the Colombian Foreign Ministry called the U.S. accusations an "act of the utmost seriousness" that disrespects the dignity of the President. The Ministry also criticized Washington for interfering in Colombia’s sovereignty, accusing the U.S. of violating international law.
Tensions have been escalating between the two countries, particularly after the U.S. military carried out strikes on suspected drug trafficking vessels off Colombia’s Pacific coast. In the past week, the Pentagon reportedly sank two drug boats, bringing the total number of alleged drug boats destroyed since September to 10, with eight of those in international waters in the Caribbean.
Petro has previously accused the United States of using its anti-drug policies as a pretext to justify military action in the Caribbean region and gain control over valuable oil reserves.
Further complicating relations, Petro’s U.S. visa was revoked in September after he participated in a pro-Palestinian demonstration and called for U.S. soldiers to disobey President Trump’s orders during the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.
