Japan Can Provide Ukraine With All Types Of Assistance Except Lethal Weapons Presidential Office

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Deputy Head of the Office of the President Igor Zhovkva reported this during a television broadcast, Ukrinform says.

"The newly appointed Prime Minister of Japan took part in the Coalition of the Willing. She delivered a powerful speech and assured further support for Ukraine. Of course, we understand that Japan cannot supply us with lethal weapons... But they are ready to provide all other types of assistance," he said.

Commenting on whether the partners responded to the call of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to provide long-range weapons so that Ukraine could get through the winter more safely, Zhovkva confirmed that the issue was discussed during the Coalition's meeting.

"It's no secret that certain European countries have already announced the provision of long-range weapons. Mr. Starmer, in fact, was speaking about his own country. We also discussed the capabilities of other nations. There has to be a symbiosis here," Zhovkva noted.

He stated that Ukraine already has long-range weapons of domestic production - both drones and missiles.

"And you know how successfully they strike legitimate targets in the Russian Federation. But in combination with weapons from Europe and other countries we could achieve even greater results. Including inflicting the legitimate damage that Ukraine can and must deliver to, for example, Russian defense enterprises and other targets," Zhovkva said, adding that members of the Coalition of the Willing also understand this.

As reported earlier, on October 14 Japan handed over more than 100 units of special equipment to Ukraine for soil testing after demining.

