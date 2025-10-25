'May Chhathi Maiya And Lord Surya Fulfill Wishes Of Mothers': MP CM Extends Chhath Greetings

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 25 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday extended heartfelt greetings to the people on the occasion of 'nahay-khaay', marking the beginning of the four-day festival of faith and devotion - Chhath Puja.

In a post on the social media platform 'X' on the first day of Chhath Puja, the festival that represents ultimate dedication and sacrifice for the well-being of children and prosperity of family, Chief Minister Yadav stated, "May Chhathi Maiya and Lord Surya fulfill wishes of mothers, the embodiments of maternal love and bestow ever increasing happiness, prosperity and abundance."

A large number of people from Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh living in Madhya Pradesh will be celebrating the Chhath Puja across the state, including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior.

The state government, along with municipal corporations and other urban bodies, has made elaborate arrangements for Chhath Puja, especially ghats where the devotees would gather to offer prayers to the Sun God.

On the first day, devotees, known as 'Vratis' (people who are fasting), take a holy dip in rivers or ponds and consume a simple, 'sattvic' (having qualities of purity, harmony, and balance) meal of arwa chawal (plain rice) and lauki ki sabzi (bottle gourd curry) after offering prayers.

With roots tracing back to the Satyuga and Dwapara Yuga, Chhath Puja is regarded as one of the oldest forms of Sun worship. Devotees observe strict fasting, abstaining from food and water for extended periods to express devotion and seek blessings of prosperity, health, and happiness.

Chhath Puja is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, primarily observed in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh. It is also celebrated in parts of Nepal and among Indian communities across the world.

Dedicated to the worship of the Sun god and his sister Chhathi Maiya, the festival emphasises purity, gratitude, and the well-being of one's family.

The four-day celebration involves elaborate rituals that symbolise purification, faith, and self-control:

Day 1 – Nahay Khaay: The festival begins with devotees taking a holy dip in a river or pond to cleanse themselves. They bring vegetables and pulses and prepare the first offerings, emphasising cleanliness and sanctity.

Day 2 – Kharna: On this day, devotees observe a strict fast from sunrise to sunset. They prepare offerings of jaggery, rice, and wheat, breaking their fast in the evening after making offerings to the deity. The 'prasad (ritual food offerings)' is then shared with family, friends, and neighbours to promote unity and community spirit.

Day 3 – Sandhya Arghya: Devotees gather near water bodies in the evening to offer 'arghya' (prayers and offerings) to the setting Sun. They present fruits, sugarcane, and prasad to express gratitude to the Sun god for sustaining life on Earth.

Day 4 – Usha Arghya: The final day is dedicated to offering prayers to the rising Sun. Devotees break their fast after making offerings, symbolising renewal and spiritual rebirth. The prasad is distributed among family and community members, marking the end of the rituals.

Chhath Puja is celebrated with simplicity, dedication, and purity. The offerings, including fruits, vegetables, and sweets, represent the gifts of nature, and the ritual of fasting and prayers signifies the devotees' willingness to cleanse their body, mind, and soul. The primary essence of Chhath Puja is gratitude, as it fosters respect for natural resources and the harmonious relationship between nature and humankind.