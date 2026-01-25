Zelensky Highlights Key Topics In Vilnius Talks: Air Defense, Energy, And EU Integration

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said this during a joint press conference with the Presidents of Lithuania and Poland in Vilnius, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Today we spoke about Ukraine's energy sector and how difficult things are for our people; we discussed how we can further support Ukrainians. We also talked about air defense and how we can strengthen Ukraine. Karol, Gitanas, and I agreed that our teams will continue working on the issues related to the SAFE and PURL initiative. These are very important programs that truly help us,” Zelensky said.

He expressed gratitude to Lithuania and Poland for their support.“Right now, this is a very painful issue – people are living through the consequences of Russian strikes with drones and missiles. Energy equipment and other assistance coming from our European friends matters. Thank you for this,” the Ukrainian President emphasized.

Zelensky also highlighted the importance of international programs that strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities – specifically PURL and SAFE.

“The PURL initiative is already demonstrating its effectiveness. Thanks to this initiative, our European partners, our European friends can procure air defense missiles. This is extremely important for us. As for SAFE, the new European program, in my view it requires principled decisions: there must be a clear percentage allocated to cooperation and co-production with Ukraine. That is how results will be achieved – fast results,” Zelensky noted.

Ukraine to be ready for EU membership by 2027 –

The President also said that Ukraine's EU integration was discussed during the talks. He emphasized that EU membership is an economic guarantee of security for Ukraine. He thanked Lithuania and Poland for supporting Ukraine on this path.“I just want to remind everyone once again that Lithuania's presidency will be in 2027,” Zelensky added.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Zelensky and the First Lady Olena Zelenska arrived in Vilnius today to attend events marking the 163rd anniversary of the January Uprising.