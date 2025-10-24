403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Meloni's Three Years In Power: Embracing Stability Over Growth
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Three years after winning power, Giorgia Meloni has consolidated her position at the helm of Italian politics, defying the economic headwinds and international uncertainty that have unsettled many of her European counterparts.
In a country long marked by instability, Meloni's steady leadership has won her plaudits in the markets, but analysts say she has cemented her position by embracing the status quo rather than tackling the hard-hitting reforms that Italy badly needs.
Recent polling shows that both her Brothers of Italy party and her broader conservative coalition command more support now than they did at the time of their 2022 election victory - a rare trajectory of rising consensus for a sitting government. Her own approval rating hovers around 42% - a figure that places her well ahead of many European peers, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron.
This abiding popularity reflects a broader perception of competence and control, underpinned by a strong presence on the international stage and a cautious approach to public spending that has reassured investors, analysts say.
“Meloni has managed Italy's budget constraints, but we are not seeing any transformational structural change,” said Wolfango Piccoli of the London-based political risk consultancy Teneo.“Even with a strong parliamentary majority and very weak opposition, we are seeing a complete lack of ambition.”
From the outside, Meloni's Italy appears to be a prosperous island of certainty in a turbulent Europe. Last month, Italy's 10-year borrowing rates fell to match those of France for the first time, reflecting a dramatic drop in the public deficit from 8.1% of gross domestic product in 2022 to a forecast 3.0% this year. Ratings agency Fitch rewarded Italy's fiscal prudence by upgrading Italy's closely watched credit rating. By contrast, France, with a 5.4% deficit forecast for 2025, saw its rating downgraded. Meloni welcomed Italy's upgrade as“confirmation that the path of my government is the right one”.
But while her risk-averse governance has contained the deficit, it has done little to unshackle the hidebound economy, long afflicted by red tape, high energy costs, demographic decline, a persistent brain drain, high taxes and low wages. Instead, Meloni has shored up her right-wing base by championing national identity and traditional family values. She has also focused much attention on law and order, looking to shake up the judiciary and boost police powers. This has done little to help the economy, with Italy's industrial production falling some 7.5% over the past three years, according to national statistics office ISTAT.
Italy's GDP is forecast to grow just 0.5% in 2025 and 0.8% in 2026, according to the IMF, against 1.2% and 1.1% for the euro zone as a whole.
Without the support of the European Union's post-pandemic recovery fund-the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, Italy might have slipped into recession, economists say.
The NRRP, worth 194bn euros ($226.24bn) in grants and loans, has been a lifeline for Meloni's government.
“The only growth we have is mainly thanks to the NRRP. Without it, we would be in recession,” said Carlo Calenda, a former industry minister and head of the centrist Action party.
“The main problem is how we have spent the NRRP funds. Whereas Spain used their money to incentivise businesses and attract investments, we distributed money indiscriminately to municipalities, much of it on totally useless projects.”
Since taking office in 2022, Meloni has established herself as a key player in European and transatlantic affairs, joining forces with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to slow migration flows from North Africa and forging close ties with both President Donald Trump and his predecessor Joe Biden.
In a country long marked by instability, Meloni's steady leadership has won her plaudits in the markets, but analysts say she has cemented her position by embracing the status quo rather than tackling the hard-hitting reforms that Italy badly needs.
Recent polling shows that both her Brothers of Italy party and her broader conservative coalition command more support now than they did at the time of their 2022 election victory - a rare trajectory of rising consensus for a sitting government. Her own approval rating hovers around 42% - a figure that places her well ahead of many European peers, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron.
This abiding popularity reflects a broader perception of competence and control, underpinned by a strong presence on the international stage and a cautious approach to public spending that has reassured investors, analysts say.
“Meloni has managed Italy's budget constraints, but we are not seeing any transformational structural change,” said Wolfango Piccoli of the London-based political risk consultancy Teneo.“Even with a strong parliamentary majority and very weak opposition, we are seeing a complete lack of ambition.”
From the outside, Meloni's Italy appears to be a prosperous island of certainty in a turbulent Europe. Last month, Italy's 10-year borrowing rates fell to match those of France for the first time, reflecting a dramatic drop in the public deficit from 8.1% of gross domestic product in 2022 to a forecast 3.0% this year. Ratings agency Fitch rewarded Italy's fiscal prudence by upgrading Italy's closely watched credit rating. By contrast, France, with a 5.4% deficit forecast for 2025, saw its rating downgraded. Meloni welcomed Italy's upgrade as“confirmation that the path of my government is the right one”.
But while her risk-averse governance has contained the deficit, it has done little to unshackle the hidebound economy, long afflicted by red tape, high energy costs, demographic decline, a persistent brain drain, high taxes and low wages. Instead, Meloni has shored up her right-wing base by championing national identity and traditional family values. She has also focused much attention on law and order, looking to shake up the judiciary and boost police powers. This has done little to help the economy, with Italy's industrial production falling some 7.5% over the past three years, according to national statistics office ISTAT.
Italy's GDP is forecast to grow just 0.5% in 2025 and 0.8% in 2026, according to the IMF, against 1.2% and 1.1% for the euro zone as a whole.
Without the support of the European Union's post-pandemic recovery fund-the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, Italy might have slipped into recession, economists say.
The NRRP, worth 194bn euros ($226.24bn) in grants and loans, has been a lifeline for Meloni's government.
“The only growth we have is mainly thanks to the NRRP. Without it, we would be in recession,” said Carlo Calenda, a former industry minister and head of the centrist Action party.
“The main problem is how we have spent the NRRP funds. Whereas Spain used their money to incentivise businesses and attract investments, we distributed money indiscriminately to municipalities, much of it on totally useless projects.”
Since taking office in 2022, Meloni has established herself as a key player in European and transatlantic affairs, joining forces with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to slow migration flows from North Africa and forging close ties with both President Donald Trump and his predecessor Joe Biden.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment