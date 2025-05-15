Starlink Gains Saudi Approval For Aviation And Maritime Use

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Saudi Arabia has authorised SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service for deployment in its aviation and maritime sectors, marking a significant step in the Kingdom's push to modernise its digital infrastructure. The announcement was made by Elon Musk during the Saudi-US Investment Forum in Riyadh, where he expressed gratitude to the Kingdom for the approval.

The decision aligns with Saudi Arabia's broader ambitions to diversify its economy and enhance connectivity across critical sectors. Starlink's low Earth orbit satellite network is designed to provide high-speed internet access in remote and underserved areas, making it particularly suitable for the Kingdom's expansive maritime and aviation operations.

Musk's presence at the forum underscores the growing ties between his ventures and Saudi Arabia's technological aspirations. In addition to Starlink, Musk discussed potential collaborations involving Tesla's autonomous vehicle technology and Optimus humanoid robots, indicating a multifaceted engagement with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 initiative.

