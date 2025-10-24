Folmer, Official Case IH Dealer, Inaugurated Its New Headquarters In Entre Ríos

MENAFN - 3BL) With an investment of USD 1,000,000, Folmer, an official CNH brand Case IH dealer with more than six decades of experience in the agro-industrial sector, has inaugurated its new headquarters in the city of Crespo, Entre Rios, Argentina.

The brand-new facility was built on a 20,000 m2 site, designed to offer comprehensive, modern, and sustainable service to producers in Entre Ríos.

The building also incorporates sustainable practices. It was constructed using self-supporting panels, a full-core steel structure, and the innovative Steel Deck system. Additionally, it features solar panels that supply 100% of its energy needs, permeable cobblestones for rainwater filtration, and a spare parts locker available for withdrawals 24 hours a day, 7 days a week-designed to provide convenience and speed for customers.

The Central House includes workshop areas, service bays, a spare parts warehouse, and a large exhibition yard. It also features a Connect Room, which allows real-time monitoring of machines to optimize their performance in the field. This space complements the existing Connect Room at the Villaguay branch, strengthening the brand's service and connectivity offering.

With locations in Crespo and Villaguay, Folmer covers the north-central region of Entre Ríos, offering the full portfolio of Case IH machines, along with excellent technical service and genuine spare parts.

Read the full story here.