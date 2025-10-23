Trump's H-1B Fee Hike Pushes Tata Technologies To Hire Locally In America: Report



The move aims to reduce reliance on foreign workers, particularly from India.

India accounted for nearly 75% of H-1B visa holders last year Over 70% of the firm's workforce in China, Sweden, and the UK is made up of the local population

Tata Technologies is reportedly planning on hiring more local employees in the United States in response to President Donald Trump's new immigration measures that significantly raise H-1B visa fees.

The move is aimed at reducing dependence on foreign workers, particularly from India, which accounted for nearly 75% of H-1B visa holders last year, Reuters reported.

CEO and Managing Director Warren Harris said the company is adapting to the policy changes by focusing on local recruitment to maintain operational continuity in its U.S. operations.

The technology firm, which serves global clients like Jaguar Land Rover, VinFast, and Boeing, employs over 12,000 people worldwide. North America contributes around 20% of Tata Technologies' ₹51.68 billion revenue in FY2024-25.

Harris highlighted that over 70% of the company's workforce in major markets like China, Sweden, and the UK already comprises the local population.

Despite challenges from tariffs affecting its automotive clients, Harris remains optimistic about growth prospects in the U.S., expecting business activity to pick up within six to nine months.

Changes To H-1B Visa Fees On The Cards?

Last month, the Trump administration delivered a shock to Indian IT companies by imposing a $100,000 fee on all new H-1B visa applications. The move has rattled India's IT sector, the largest beneficiary of H-1B allocations.

However, changes could be on the horizon after the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) clarified that the recently introduced $100,000 fee applies only to new petitions filed from outside the U.S. by individuals without a valid H-1B visa.

Crucially, those already inside the country on valid visas are exempt from this fee. This eases financial uncertainty for tech workers in transition and allows employers to proceed with change-of-status filings without the hefty surcharge.

Tata Technology's stock closed 1.08% higher at ₹692.40 on Thursday. YTD, the stock has declined 22%.

