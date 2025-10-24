ALED Towing Services Strengthens Smyrna Operations With Expanded Fleet And Enhanced Roadside Assistance

MENAFN - GetNews)



"“Our goal has always been to be the company drivers trust when the unexpected happens,” said Carlos Esteller.“This expansion gives us the ability to respond faster, reach farther, and serve more people across Smyrna than ever before.”"ALED Towing Services, led by owner and CEO Carlos Esteller, has announced a major expansion of its towing and roadside assistance operations in Smyrna, Georgia. With a newly enhanced fleet, additional trained personnel, and an expanded range of 24/7 services.

ALED Towing Services, a leading provider of towing and roadside assistance in the Smyrna area, has expanded its operations to better serve local motorists and businesses. Known for dependable, fast, and professional support, the company's latest initiative introduces new equipment, extended service coverage, and advanced dispatch capabilities Location: Towing Services in Smyrna, GA

This expansion reflects ALED Towing Services' continued commitment to safety and reliability, ensuring that every driver in Smyrna has access to prompt roadside assistance at any time of day or night. Under the leadership of CEO Carlos Esteller, the company is reinforcing its reputation as one of the region's most trusted towing providers.

Comprehensive Roadside and Recovery Solutions

ALED Towing Services offers a full suite of professional roadside solutions designed to help motorists handle any vehicle-related emergency quickly and safely. The expanded service lineup includes:



Light, Medium, and Heavy-Duty Towing: The company's versatile fleet can tow everything from compact cars and motorcycles to heavy-duty trucks and commercial vehicles.

Emergency Roadside Assistance: Immediate help for flat tires, dead batteries, lockouts, jump starts, and minor breakdowns.

Accident and Vehicle Recovery: Specialized tools and techniques to recover vehicles safely from ditches, collisions, and off-road locations.

Fuel Delivery: Fast delivery of gasoline or diesel for drivers who run out of fuel while on the road. Long-Distance Towing: Secure transport for vehicles that need to be moved outside the Smyrna area or across state lines.

Each service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, underscoring the company's mission to provide around-the-clock support to the Smyrna community.

Modern Fleet and Technology Investments

ALED Towing Services' growth is backed by significant investments in technology, equipment, and operational systems. The company's fleet now includes newly upgraded flatbed trucks, wheel-lift tow vehicles, and heavy-duty recovery units capable of handling the toughest towing challenges.

Each truck in the fleet is equipped with advanced safety systems and GPS-enabled tracking, allowing for more efficient dispatching and route optimization. This means faster response times, more accurate arrival estimates, and improved customer communication during service calls.

“Every minute matters when someone is stranded,” Esteller explained.“Our technology and fleet upgrades allow us to get to our customers faster while maintaining the highest standards of safety and professionalism.”

The expansion also includes enhanced maintenance facilities, ensuring that all vehicles and equipment remain in optimal condition for reliable performance.

A Commitment to Community and Safety

In addition to expanding its operations, ALED Towing Services continues to play an active role in supporting road safety and the local Smyrna community. The company regularly collaborates with public safety organizations, law enforcement, and local businesses to promote driver awareness and emergency preparedness.

ALED Towing has also launched community initiatives aimed at improving driver education and reducing roadside hazards. These include:



Driver Safety Workshops: Free sessions teaching residents how to handle vehicle breakdowns safely.

Seasonal Safety Campaigns: Tips and resources for winter driving, summer road trips, and storm preparedness. Support for Local Events: Providing logistical assistance and safety support for community gatherings and public events.

“We see ourselves as more than a towing company,” said Esteller.“We're a partner in keeping Smyrna's roads safe. Whether through community outreach or emergency response, our focus is always on safety and service.”

Customer-Centered Service and Professional Standards

ALED Towing Services has built its reputation on transparency, professionalism, and a customer-first philosophy. Every member of the ALED team is trained to deliver courteous, efficient, and safe service.

Key pillars of the company's approach include:



Transparent Pricing: Clear estimates provided before service, with no hidden charges or unexpected fees.

Trained and Certified Operators: Highly skilled professionals who follow industry best practices for towing, recovery, and safety.

Fast Response Times: Dispatch systems designed to ensure immediate communication and rapid deployment to service calls. Respect and Professionalism: A focus on treating every customer with empathy and respect, especially in stressful roadside situations.

This dedication to high-quality service has earned ALED Towing Services widespread praise from Smyrna residents and local businesses alike.

One recent customer commented,“My car broke down late at night, and ALED Towing arrived within 20 minutes. The driver was professional, friendly, and made me feel completely at ease. It's clear this company cares about people as much as it cares about cars.”

Leadership and Vision

CEO Carlos Esteller has been the driving force behind ALED Towing Services' success. His leadership emphasizes continuous improvement, employee development, and community involvement.

“When I started this company, my goal was to create a business built on trust,” Esteller said.“People call us when they're in stressful situations-they're stranded, worried, and vulnerable. Our job is to bring not just assistance, but also reassurance and professionalism. That's what sets ALED Towing apart.”

Under Esteller's leadership, ALED Towing Services continues to grow strategically while maintaining a focus on local service excellence. Future plans include additional service trucks, expanded training programs, and continued collaboration with Smyrna's public safety departments.

About ALED Towing Services

ALED Towing Services is a professional towing and roadside assistance company based in Smyrna, Georgia. Founded and operated by CEO Carlos Esteller, the company provides 24/7 towing, vehicle recovery, and roadside support for drivers and businesses throughout the region. With a modern fleet, certified operators, and a commitment to safety.