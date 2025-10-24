Amway Espring Water Purifier Pro Awarded World Record Certification

MENAFN - GetNews)On September 15, 2025, the UK headquarters of the World Record Certification Limited(WRCA) officially announced in Shanghai, China that the Amway eSpring Water Purifier Pro had successfully won the title of "World's Outstanding Water Purifier That Reduces Over 170 Types of Contaminants" by virtue of its excellent ability to filter out more than 170 kinds of pollutants. This achievement marks a global breakthrough of the Amway water purification equipment brand in the field of water purification technology.







Pioneering the Global Grand Health Industry, Amway has always taken "technological innovation to safeguard family drinking water health" as its core and deeply focused on meeting the demands of the water purification sector for years. Relying on its professional R&D team and technological accumulation, Amway continues to explore in the field of water purification equipment. The eSpring Water Purifier launched by the brand has always been manufactured to strict standards. This time, the eSpring Water Purifier Pro's acquisition of the world record certification further consolidates the brand's leading technological position in the high-end water purification market.







It is understood that the eSpring Water Purifier Pro is equipped with the "Dual-Chamber Purification Technology (Activated Carbon + UV)". Through the synergetic effect of the activated carbon purification filter chamber and the deep ultraviolet sterilization chamber, it achieves effective filtration of more than 170 types of pollutants. These pollutants include traditional ones such as lead and mercury heavy metals, emerging ones like microplastics, persistent organic pollutants, antibiotics and endocrine disruptors, as well as microbial pollutants including various bacteria and viruses. This data far exceeds the conventional filtration range of most household water purifiers in the industry. The world record certification was completed based on these authoritative test results, combined with WRCA's own definition standards for "World Outstanding Product".







As a global authoritative record certification body, the World Record Certification Limited (WRCA) is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. It is a world-renowned authoritative organization for world record certification, dedicated to identifying unique achievements in global fields such as culture, nature and technology, and promoting the dissemination and exchange of the diversity of human civilization.

In recent years, WRCA has been continuously expanding its certification scope in the field of people's livelihood consumption-from kitchen appliances to water purification equipment. Its certification results have gradually become an important reference for consumers to understand the core performance of products. The certification of Amway eSpring Water Purifier Pro this time not only makes its water purification technology known to more people through a global platform, but also sets a development orientation of "creating records with technological strength" for the household water purification industry. It further promotes more enterprises to focus on core technological innovation, ultimately benefiting the drinking water health of families around the world.