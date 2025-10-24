Endoscopy Equipment Market Set To Reach USD 53.54 Billion By 2030 Key Trends, Growth Drivers & Forecast

The global endoscopy equipment market USD 53.54 billion by 2030, up from USD 37.08 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.6% (2025–2030). According to the latest MarketsandMarkets report, this surge is fueled by rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, rapid advancements in robot-assisted and AI-integrated endoscopy systems, and increasing day-care and outpatient surgical volumes worldwide.

Market Overview: Why Endoscopy Equipment Demand Is Rising

The endoscopy devices market has witnessed significant innovation in recent years. Growing cases of gastrointestinal (GI), pulmonary, and urological disorders are driving procedural volumes across hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs).

Key factors fueling market growth include:

Key Market Segments

1. By Product

The market is segmented into endoscopes, visualization systems, other endoscopy equipment, and accessories.

Endoscopes Segment Dominates

Within endoscopes, rigid, flexible, robot-assisted, and capsule endoscopes are the major subtypes. Rigid endoscopes are expected to maintain a strong market share, driven by growing adoption in laparoscopy and arthroscopy procedures.

Laparoscopy, in particular, leads due to benefits such as:



Reduced surgical-site infection (SSI) risks

Smaller incisions and faster recovery Shorter hospital stays and lower costs

Additionally, bronchoscopes are rapidly gaining traction, reflecting the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases and lung cancer globally.

2. By Application

Laparoscopy – The Leading Application

Laparoscopic procedures dominate due to their widespread use in gallbladder removal (cholecystectomy), appendectomy, and gynecological surgeries. Their cost-effectiveness and clinical efficiency make them indispensable in modern surgical practice.

Bronchoscopy – The Fastest Growing Segment

Bronchoscopy is anticipated to record the fastest growth rate through 2030. According to the American Cancer Society, the U.S. expects 226,650 new lung cancer cases and 124,730 deaths in 2025-underscoring the urgent need for early detection and minimally invasive pulmonary diagnostics.

Disposable and video bronchoscopes, combined with AI-assisted imaging, are revolutionizing respiratory diagnostics and interventional pulmonology.

3. By End User



Hospitals remain the largest end-users, supported by advanced infrastructure and integration of robotic systems.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) are witnessing strong growth, reflecting the global shift toward outpatient and same-day procedures. Clinics and diagnostic centers are increasingly adopting compact, cost-efficient endoscopy units for faster turnaround and patient convenience.

Regional Insights: North America Leads the Market

North America is expected to continue dominating the endoscopy equipment market through 2030.

Key Factors Driving Regional Growth:



High prevalence of chronic diseases (GI, cancer, respiratory, and urological).

Over 23.5 million GI endoscopies performed annually (U.S., 2022 – National Library of Medicine).

Substantial R&D funding, with the NIH allocating USD 3.6 billion for GI research in 2023.

Favorable reimbursement policies and strong presence of key global manufacturers. Rapid adoption of AI-powered and disposable endoscopy systems improving diagnostic speed and accuracy.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, driven by expanding healthcare infrastructure, government initiatives, and growing awareness of preventive diagnostics.

Technology Spotlight: AI, Robotics, and Disposable Endoscopes Transforming Care

The future of endoscopy lies in digital integration and data-driven healthcare. Emerging technologies such as:



AI-assisted image analysis for early cancer detection,

Robot-assisted navigation for precision surgeries, and Single-use disposable endoscopes for infection control

are revolutionizing diagnostic workflows and patient safety standards.

These innovations not only improve clinical outcomes but also reduce operational costs, making advanced endoscopy accessible to a wider global patient base.

Key Market Players

Leading companies in the global endoscopy equipment market include:



Olympus Corporation (Japan)

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG (Germany)

Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan)

HOYA Corporation (Japan)

Stryker Corporation (US)

Medtronic (Ireland)

Nipro Corporation (Japan)

Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany) Ambu A/S (Denmark)

These players are focusing on strategic partnerships, R&D investments, AI integration, and portfolio expansion to strengthen their global presence.

Conclusion: A High-Growth Market Poised for Innovation

The endoscopy equipment market is entering a transformative decade. With rising procedural demand, technological advancements, and AI-driven innovation, the industry is set to redefine minimally invasive diagnostics and surgical precision.

From robot-assisted surgeries to smart visualization platforms, the future of endoscopy promises enhanced patient outcomes and global healthcare accessibility.