Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan's Baku Getting Ready To Roll Out Charging Stations For Its Electric Bus Fleet


2025-10-24 07:06:08
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. Azerbaijan is gearing up to set the wheels in motion by installing electric charging stations at the Albalilig bus depot in the Buzovna settlement of Baku's Khazar district, Trend reports.

BakuBus Limited Liability Company (LLC) has successfully executed the requisite operational frameworks for the project initiative. The organization conferred the project to Electrify Azerbaijan LLC and executed a contractual agreement amounting to 1.2 million manat ($705,883).

Electrify Azerbaijan LLC, established in 2020 with a foundational capital of 100 manat ($58.8), is duly represented in legal matters by Tariyel Rustemov.

The inaugural electric bus commenced operations in Azerbaijan on September 26, 2023, specifically servicing route No. 5 within the urban landscape of Baku. This BYD electric bus, procured from China for evaluative purposes, represented the inaugural instance of its category within the nation, with subsequent advancements encompassing the initiation of domestic assembly of electric buses commencing in late September 2025.

MENAFN24102025000187011040ID1110245139



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search