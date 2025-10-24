Azerbaijan's Baku Getting Ready To Roll Out Charging Stations For Its Electric Bus Fleet

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan is gearing up to set the wheels in motion by installing electric charging stations at the Albalilig bus depot in the Buzovna settlement of Baku's Khazar district, Trend reports.

BakuBus Limited Liability Company (LLC) has successfully executed the requisite operational frameworks for the project initiative. The organization conferred the project to Electrify Azerbaijan LLC and executed a contractual agreement amounting to 1.2 million manat ($705,883).



Electrify Azerbaijan LLC, established in 2020 with a foundational capital of 100 manat ($58.8), is duly represented in legal matters by Tariyel Rustemov.

The inaugural electric bus commenced operations in Azerbaijan on September 26, 2023, specifically servicing route No. 5 within the urban landscape of Baku. This BYD electric bus, procured from China for evaluative purposes, represented the inaugural instance of its category within the nation, with subsequent advancements encompassing the initiation of domestic assembly of electric buses commencing in late September 2025.