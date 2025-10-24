Azerbaijan's Baku Getting Ready To Roll Out Charging Stations For Its Electric Bus Fleet
BakuBus Limited Liability Company (LLC) has successfully
executed the requisite operational frameworks for the project
initiative. The organization conferred the project to Electrify
Azerbaijan LLC and executed a contractual agreement amounting to
1.2 million manat ($705,883).
Electrify Azerbaijan LLC, established in 2020 with a foundational capital of 100 manat ($58.8), is duly represented in legal matters by Tariyel Rustemov.
The inaugural electric bus commenced operations in Azerbaijan on September 26, 2023, specifically servicing route No. 5 within the urban landscape of Baku. This BYD electric bus, procured from China for evaluative purposes, represented the inaugural instance of its category within the nation, with subsequent advancements encompassing the initiation of domestic assembly of electric buses commencing in late September 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment