Sparq Announces Termination Of Investor Relations Agreement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2025) - Sparq Systems Inc. (TSXV: SPRQ) (OTCQB: SPRQF) (FSE: M26) ("" or the "") announces that it has terminated its investor relations agreement (the "") with John Welsh. The Agreement was announced by the Company on June 26, 2025. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Welsh for services rendered to the Company.

ABOUT SPARQ

Sparq designs and manufactures next generation single-phase microinverters for residential and commercial solar electric applications. Sparq has developed a proprietary PV solution called the Quad; the Quad inverter optimizes four PV modules with a single microinverter, simplifying design and installation, and lowering cost for solar power installations when compared to existing market offerings. Sparq's head office is located at 945 Princess Street, Kingston, Ontario, K7L 0E9.

