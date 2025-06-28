Uzbekistan, China Plan Manufacturing Projects In Andijan And Ohangaron
During the meeting, the parties discussed the launch of joint manufacturing projects in Uzbekistan's small industrial zones, particularly in Andijan and Ohangaron. These initiatives will focus on producing footwear and leather accessories with the goal of accessing major international markets.
As part of this cooperation, plans are underway to bring in Chinese technologists and designers to improve product quality and design in line with global brand standards, enhancing the competitiveness of Uzbek-made leather goods.
The two sides also agreed to develop a comprehensive cooperation roadmap and to increase the export of high value-added Uzbek leather products to the Chinese market.
This partnership reflects a growing trend of Uzbek-Chinese collaboration in industries with strong export potential and opportunities for technological advancement.
In the interim, the bilateral trade volume between Uzbekistan and China exceeded the $13 billion mark in the previous fiscal year, with both nations expressing strong optimism about reaching the ambitious $20 billion target set by their respective leaderships.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment