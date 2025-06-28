Uzbekistan, China Plan Manufacturing Projects In Andijan And Ohangaron

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Deputy Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, Khurram Teshabayev, held a meeting with Liu Suilun, Vice Chairman of the China Leather Industry Association, to explore new avenues for expanding industrial cooperation between Uzbekistan and China, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the launch of joint manufacturing projects in Uzbekistan's small industrial zones, particularly in Andijan and Ohangaron. These initiatives will focus on producing footwear and leather accessories with the goal of accessing major international markets.

As part of this cooperation, plans are underway to bring in Chinese technologists and designers to improve product quality and design in line with global brand standards, enhancing the competitiveness of Uzbek-made leather goods.

The two sides also agreed to develop a comprehensive cooperation roadmap and to increase the export of high value-added Uzbek leather products to the Chinese market.

This partnership reflects a growing trend of Uzbek-Chinese collaboration in industries with strong export potential and opportunities for technological advancement.

In the interim, the bilateral trade volume between Uzbekistan and China exceeded the $13 billion mark in the previous fiscal year, with both nations expressing strong optimism about reaching the ambitious $20 billion target set by their respective leaderships.