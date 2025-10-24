JKBOSE Class 10 Exams From Nov 3 Class 12 From Nov 8

KO File Photo

Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Friday announced that Class 10 examinations will begin on November 3, followed by Class 12 on November 8 and Class 11 on November 19.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, the JKBOSE Secretary confirmed that the official date sheets for all three classes have already been issued.“In Class 10, around 95,000 students are appearing, in Class 11 around 82,000, and in Class 12 around 70,000 students,” he said.

The Secretary also announced a 15 percent relaxation in syllabus for students this session, following representations from various stakeholders.“The relaxation decision was taken after careful consideration by a committee headed by the Chairman. This will provide some relief to students who faced academic disruptions,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He clarified that the schedule applies primarily to the Kashmir Valley and winter zone areas of Jammu division.

On the issue of textbooks, the Secretary said that all students up to Class 8 in the Kashmir Valley and winter zones of Jammu division will receive free textbooks by the end of November, while the distribution in the summer zones of Jammu will be completed by the first week of December.

Addressing concerns about exams amid cold weather, he said adequate logistical arrangements have been made, including the secure storage of confidential materials at local police stations.