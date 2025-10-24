Explosion At Ukraine's Ovruch Railway Station Leaves Several Dead And Injured

MENAFN - AzerNews) On October 24, 2025, at around 10:50 a.m., a deadly explosion occurred at the Ovruch railway station in the city of Ovruch, Zhytomyr Oblast,reports via Ukrainian media.

According to preliminary reports, a man detonated a grenade, causing multiple casualties.

Initial information confirmed four fatalities, including a border guard and two civilian women, as verified by Ukraine's State Border Service. Additionally, twelve individuals, among them two soldiers, sustained injuries of varying severity.

Law enforcement authorities stated that the explosion took place during a document inspection of passengers on a diesel train stationed at the platform. During the inspection, a 23-year-old resident of Kharkiv pulled out an explosive device and detonated it, killing himself instantly.

It was later revealed that the suspect had previously been detained for attempting to illegally cross the state border, raising questions about his motives and background.

Investigators are currently working at the scene to establish all the circumstances surrounding the incident, while security measures have been tightened in the area to prevent further threats.