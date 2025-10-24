EU Finds Meta, Tiktok Breached Digital Services Act

MENAFN - AzerNews) The European Commission's preliminary investigation found that Meta and TikTok violated the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA), the commission announced in a press release on Friday,reports.

According to the EU, Meta's Instagram and Facebook failed to provide their users with a mechanism that would flag illegal content.

Furthermore, the commission concluded that the social media apps did not offer an opportunity for users to "effectively challenge content moderation decisions." Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok were also suspected of having placed "burdensome procedures for researchers to request access to public data."

This, the EU said, hinders their ability to investigate potentially harmful behavior, especially regarding minors.

The tech companies can respond to the commission's findings in writing and take steps to remedy the breaches. If the preliminary findings are confirmed, the EU could impose a fine "of up to 6% of the total worldwide annual turnover of the provider."