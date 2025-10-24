Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
EU Finds Meta, Tiktok Breached Digital Services Act

EU Finds Meta, Tiktok Breached Digital Services Act


2025-10-24 03:09:12
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The European Commission's preliminary investigation found that Meta and TikTok violated the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA), the commission announced in a press release on Friday, Azernews reports.

According to the EU, Meta's Instagram and Facebook failed to provide their users with a mechanism that would flag illegal content.

Furthermore, the commission concluded that the social media apps did not offer an opportunity for users to "effectively challenge content moderation decisions." Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok were also suspected of having placed "burdensome procedures for researchers to request access to public data."

This, the EU said, hinders their ability to investigate potentially harmful behavior, especially regarding minors.

The tech companies can respond to the commission's findings in writing and take steps to remedy the breaches. If the preliminary findings are confirmed, the EU could impose a fine "of up to 6% of the total worldwide annual turnover of the provider."

MENAFN24102025000195011045ID1110244628



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search