Ukraine Action Summit To Be Held In Washington To Boost Congressional Support For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported to Ukrinform by representatives of the American Coalition for Ukraine (ACU), which is organizing the large-scale event.

“The Ukraine Action Summit in Washington will bring together over 700 delegates from all the U.S. states to boost Congressional support for Ukraine. This will be the largest meeting of Ukrainian and American organizations working together for Ukraine's security, justice, and recovery,” said Marianna Tretiak, Chair of the ACU Board of Directors.

She emphasized that, for the first time, the summit will host a major conference consisting of eight panels. These will cover topics such as security and technology, the return of kidnapped children, veterans' involvement in reconstruction, cultural diplomacy, communication with donors and communities, and support for Ukrainian refugees.

“Our goal is not just to talk about Ukraine, but to show how collective actions shape the post-victory future,” Tretiak said.

Delegates will participate in advocacy training and then spend two days meeting with members of the U.S. Congress to convey priorities such as: the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's defense and recovery (in accordance with the REPO Act), strengthening sanctions, returning kidnapped children, establishing long-term security guarantees, and fostering economic partnerships.

Dr. Igor Markov, ACU Vice Chair, added that the American Coalition for Ukraine, organizing its seventh summit in Washington, exemplifies the unity of the Ukrainian diaspora in the U.S. He noted that the coalition was founded by major American organizations supporting Ukraine and promoting its interests, including Razom for Ukraine, Ukrainian Women's Association of America, Ukrainian-American Coordinating Council, Nova Ukraine, and United Help Ukraine.

“Each organization in the Coalition represents a specific cultural, geographic, professional, or age segment of the diaspora. By working together toward a greater goal, we can be maximally effective for Ukraine and better inform the American public about the real situation in Ukraine,” Markov said.

He emphasized that the Ukraine Action Summit unites everyone who cares about Ukraine.

“More than half of the delegates do not even have Ukrainian heritage, but they buy tickets and come to Washington to discuss support for Ukraine with their elected senators and congressmen,” a representative of the ACU said.

The Ukraine Action Summits have been held in the U.S. capital every six months since the full-scale war began in Ukraine. Each summit has achieved tangible results - from resolutions passed in Congress to new partnerships between communities, universities, and foundations. Additionally, delegates' work directly contributes to strengthening bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States.

Photo: American Coalition for Ukraine