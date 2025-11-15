Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Draws Blank Most Candidates Lose Deposit

File photo of Prashant Kishor

Patna- Former poll strategist Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), dubbed the 'X factor' in the Bihar election, failed to open its account in the 243-member assembly, despite contesting in 238 seats.

According to the Election Commission, most of the JSP candidates have secured less than 10 per cent of the total votes polled and have their deposit forfeited.

So far, the party's best performance came from Naveen Kumar Singh alias Abhay Singh, who secured the second spot from the Marhaura constituency. Jitendra Kumar Rai of the RJD won the seat by a margin of 27928 votes.

The party, floated by the former political strategist, failed to galvanise votes in its favour, despite a high-pitched campaign and raising pressing issues such as unemployment, migration and dearth of industries.

A majority of the JSP candidates in 238 constituencies look set to forfeit their security deposit, according to the Commission data.