Dubai Announces New Planning Standards For Early Childhood Centres

Dubai Municipality has updated regulations for building and upgrading early childhood centres in the emirate, allowing the construction of a first floor dedicated“exclusively to administrative and service use”, it was announced on Friday.

Preschools, nurseries and daycare centres must also maintain a setback or open space of at least three metres on all sides.

The civic body likewise set clear parameters for parking and plot usage, including having one parking space per classroom, one space per 50 square metres of office area, and one dedicated bus space for every three classrooms.

“The new planning standard for early childhood centres enhances the quality of educational facilities and aligns with Dubai's vision to nurture promising future generations,” noted Eng. Sanaa Al Alili, director of the Urban Planning Department at Dubai Municipality, adding:“The additional floor space improves urban flexibility, optimises land use, increases capacity, and enhances service levels without additional fees.”

The new planning standard was developed in collaboration with Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and the Knowledge Fund to optimise land use, improve capacity, and boost services.

“It ensures a modern learning environment for children while enhancing the investment appeal of early education, reducing financial burdens on investors, and aligning with Dubai's vision to build an integrated and sustainable community in a contemporary educational setting,” said Eng. Nasser BuShehab, CEO of the Planning and Governance Sector at Dubai Municipality.