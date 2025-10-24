6 Unforgettable Ads Piyush Pandey Created That Changed Indian Advertising

If you speak Hindi and have watched a fair bit of television in the last two decades, chances are you remember at least one of these impressive advertising campaigns.

Advertising legend, Piyush Pandey, passed away on Thursday after battling an infection that took a turn for the worse.

While Pandey may not be a household name himself, the advertisements he created have left a lasting impact across generations. From jingles like 'Vicks ki goli lo, khich khich door karo' to Asian Paints' 'Har ghar kuch kehta hai', these campaigns changed the face of advertising in India.

Here's a look at some of his most memorable campaigns:

1. 'Do boond zindagi ke' - Polio campaign

Who said he only worked on massive brand campaigns? The legend also created the immensely popular polio vaccine campaign from the early '90s. The campaign featured celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, and Aishwarya Rai, effectively encouraged nationwide participation in the programme.

2. 'Fevicol ka jod' - Fevicol

This campaign, which saw several memorable advertisements including one where a sofa was passed down across generations, made the brand a household name.

Here is one of the ads, shot over a very memorable song:

3. 'Vicks ki goli lo khich khich door karo' - Vicks

If you prefer to have Vicks cough drops when you feel throat irritation, you probably have Pandey to thank. The impressive Vicks campaign that still runs ads, was also crafted by this giant. Here's one of the older adverts:

4. 'Har ghar kuch kehta hai' - Asian Paints

Ever wondered what your home says to you and others? Every home tells a story, according to this campaign. From who lives in the home, to what goes onto the walls, each home quietly yet powerfully speaks of those who live there - this campaign says.

Watch the heartwarming advertisement below:

5. 'Wherever you go, our network follows' - Hutch/Vodafone

In this adorable advertisement a little pug is seen following a young boy around, showing how reliable the network is. The boy spends his entire day outside, running around, playing with friends - and the dog follows. Watch the adorable ad below:

6. 'Ab ki baar, Modi sarkaar' - BJP election campaign

Almost every Indian has heard this slogan if not watched the ads of this campaign. The slogan was so popular - even Trump picked it up! This campaign too, was conceived by Pandey, in an effective and brilliant execution of reaching out to every Indian.