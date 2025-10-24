Iraq Seeks To Learn From Switzerland's Good Offices Experiences

Cassis discussed the good offices issue with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Chia al-Soudani in Baghdad on Thursday. The experiences of Switzerland, which represents American diplomatic interests in Iran, is of interest to Iraq, Cassis told the Keystone-ATS news agency.

Switzerland has an interest in transferring its knowledge to the region, which is growing and where it can no longer maintain its good offices on its own, according to the minister. Iraq, which is keen to maintain stability after many years of conflict, wants to profile itself as a mediator in the region, despite underlying tensions with Israel.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein stressed the importance of peace and security in Iraq at the official opening of the Swiss embassy in Baghdad in the presence of Cassis. The embassy reopened last year, after an absence of 33 years, as part of an intensification of the Swiss presence in Iraq launched in recent years.

In his various public appearances, Cassis referred several times to the 9% increase in trade between Switzerland and Iraq since last year.

In Baghdad he met Swiss investors in Iraq, highlighting a flourishing market. The pharmaceutical sector, for example, but also the shoe manufacturer Kybun, which is well established in the Middle East, have invested in Iraq.

However, major challenges remain. Investors point to complicated administrative procedures marred by corruption. The banking systems are also not yet stable.

Added to this is the double taxation between the two countries. According to Cassis, an agreement is currently being finalised and will come into force next year.

Translated from French by DeepL/sb