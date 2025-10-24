Leveraging Regional Strengths & State Engagement Vital For India's Bioinnovation Ecosystem: Jitendra Singh

MENAFN - KNN India)At a Department of Biotechnology (DBT) review meeting assessing ongoing projects and new initiatives to expand India's biotechnology sector, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, stressed the importance of leveraging regional strengths to develop a strong bioinnovation ecosystem with active state government participation.

Dr. Singh highlighted initiatives such as biofoundries, regional innovation hubs, and state-level mapping of biotechnology potential, designed to strengthen India's bioeconomy through innovation, collaboration, and local engagement.

Noting that biotechnology has emerged as a key pillar of national development, contributing to healthcare, agriculture, environmental sustainability, and industrial innovation, the minister underlined the government's vision of making biotechnology an enabler of economic and social transformation.

“By linking research institutions, startups, and state governments in a shared innovation ecosystem, we can translate scientific discovery into tangible societal benefits,” he said.

DBT officials presented updates on initiatives to expand biofoundries and strengthen partnerships between research institutions and industries.

These facilities are expected to accelerate the design, testing, and scaling of biotechnological solutions, bridging the gap between innovation and practical application.

Dr. Singh also highlighted the launch of Bio E3 Cells under the broader Bio E3 framework, aimed at promoting entrepreneurship, education, and empowerment in biotechnology at the state level.

He urged the DBT to intensify engagement with state governments, universities, and local industries to unlock biotechnology's economic potential and ensure inclusive benefits across regions.

The Minister reiterated that biotechnology offers solutions to pressing challenges, including sustainable agriculture, affordable healthcare, and environmental resilience.

He called for coordinated policy, investment, and capacity-building measures to ensure that all regions of India can participate in and benefit from the growing bioinnovation ecosystem.

