Autostore Unveils New Product Portfolio To Boost Warehouse Automation Performance

October 24, 2025 by Sam Francis

AutoStore – a provider of technology-driven, intelligent order fulfillment solutions and famous for its cubic automated storage and retrieval systems – has announced the launch of its Fall 2025 product portfolio.

Headlined by AutoCase, which automates the movement of full cases in and out of storage, the portfolio also introduces FlexBins, allowing multiple bin sizes in one Grid to expand SKU assortment, increase density, and support consolidation and buffering.

In addition, the new Frozen-Only Grid offers a dedicated solution for frozen grocery and healthcare.

The fulfillment industry is changing fast. Customers expect faster delivery, broader assortments, and flawless service, no matter the disruption. At the same time, businesses face labor shortages, volatile supply chains, and rising costs.

Grocery, healthcare, retail, and logistics providers must now move greater volumes through smaller spaces, with fewer people, and under tighter deadlines, while keeping their customer promise.

AutoStore's seven features tackle key warehouse challenges and turn bottlenecks into opportunities for higher performance.



AutoCase automates the loading and unloading of full cases, making it possible to move cases into storage and then pick eaches until empty – a simple but powerful capability for high-volume warehouses. By combining case handling and piece-picking in one flow, it keeps throughput high and shelves stocked even at peak demand.

FlexBins allow for different bin sizes in a single Grid, boosting storage density and SKU assortment. This enables warehouses to handle wider ranges of products without sacrificing speed or reliability.

The Frozen-Only Grid, a configuration of AutoStore's existing Multi-Temperature Solution, is a dedicated system for temperature-controlled storage that reduces energy use and improves worker safety. It brings the same reliability of ambient operations into one of the most expensive and complex warehouse environments. CarouselAI Enhancements: CarouselAI, launched in Spring 2025, now improves bin placement for faster retrieval, adds outbound routing options, and supports lighter item handling. These updates boost throughput and provide warehouses with added flexibility.



Fire standards: A new lower-pressure sprinkler design cuts installation costs by up to 35% while maintaining safety. Customers benefit from faster builds and lower upfront investment.

Floor flatness: Laser scanning and shim technology eliminate costly floor grinding before installations. This reduces disruption and speeds up deployments. CubeDeploy: A single installer makes updating AutoStore software faster and simpler, with minimal downtime. This keeps systems secure, up to date, and operational without interruptions.

New expanded capabilitiesNew features for seamless implementation and reducing ownership costs

Parth Joshi, chief product officer at AutoStore, says:“At AutoStore, everything starts with the customer. These seven launches address major warehouse challenges, strengthen our portfolio, and expand capabilities to maximize ROI.

“What's powerful is that we can now automate both full cases and individual items in the same high-density system, delivering the most advanced solution of its kind.

“We enable customers to deliver with greater speed, accuracy, adaptability, and scalability, while continuing to stay ahead of future demands. At the same time, software innovations drive the next generation of fulfillment and support customer strategies for full automation.”

For grocery leaders, the ability to manage a wide assortment in a single Grid is a decisive advantage. Veloq, the AI-powered grocery automation company, is among the first to pilot FlexBins.

Richard McKenzie, CEO of Veloq, says:“FlexBins let us store a wider range of products in the same Grid, which is critical for a fast-growing grocery business like ours.

“By onboarding this solution, we expect to simplify operations, increase efficiency, and speed up order consolidation, ultimately giving customers faster and more reliable deliveries.”

This launch follows a year of advancement for AutoStore, including the debut of CarouselAI for robotic piece-picking and VersaPort for flexible workstation workflows.

AutoStore also expanded its Pio product line to make automation more accessible for smaller businesses and partnered with OnePointOne to unveil Opollo Farm, the world's first robotic vertical farm that now supplies Whole Foods.