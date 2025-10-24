Biomednewsbreaks - Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRN) Advancing Drug Discovery With Predictbbb.Ai(TM) Partnership

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN), a clinical-stage biotech company, has partnered with Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HOTH) to deploy its AI-powered platform, PredictBBB(TM), in streamlining drug development. The platform, boasting 94% accuracy, predicts whether drug candidates can cross the blood-brain barrier-a major challenge in developing treatments for neurological conditions. By integrating PredictBBB(TM), Hoth aims to reduce development risk, improve candidate selection, and accelerate timelines. PredictBBB(TM) is part of Lantern's broader RADR(R) platform, which applies AI to optimize oncology drug discovery and development. Leaders from both companies highlighted the collaboration as a pivotal step toward accelerating the path to bring life-changing therapies to patients.

To view the full article, visit

About Lantern Pharma Inc.

Lantern Pharma is an AI company transforming the cost, pace, and timeline of oncology drug discovery and development. The company's proprietary AI and machine learning platform, RADR(R), leverages over 200 billion oncology-focused data points and a library of 200+ advanced ML algorithms to help solve real-world problems in oncology drug development. By harnessing the power of AI and with input from world-class scientific advisors and collaborators, Lantern has accelerated the development of its growing pipeline of therapies that span multiple cancer indications, including both solid tumors and blood cancers. On average, Lantern's newly developed drug programs have been advanced from initial AI insights to first-in-human clinical trials in 2-3 years and at approximately $2.5 million per program.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LTRN are available in the company's newsroom at

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

BioMedWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

BioMedWire is powered by IBN