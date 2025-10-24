SSDI Beneficiaries To Receive 2.8% COLA Increase In 2026, Allsup Reports

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Allsup highlights financial relief offered by latest cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security disability recipients

Belleville, Illinois, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, a leading provider of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation, return to work, disability financial solutions and veterans disability appeals services, announced today that SSDI beneficiaries will receive a 2.8% increase in their monthly benefits in 2026, according to the Social Security Administration's (SSA) newly announced cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). This adjustment, which takes effect in January 2026, aims to help beneficiaries manage rising living expenses.

“This projected COLA reflects the relationship between increasing living costs in the U.S. and the need for benefits to keep up with those expenses,” said Steve Perrigo, vice president at Allsup.“The annual adjustment helps individuals with disabilities offset ongoing costs for housing, healthcare and other daily necessities.”

Based on this 2.8% estimate, the average monthly SSDI benefit is expected to rise from approximately $1,586 in 2025 to about $1,630 in 2026 - an increase of roughly $44 per month or $528 annually (before deductions).

SSDI benefits are determined based on recipients' prior earnings from work and their contributions to the Social Security system through payroll taxes. In addition to monthly payments, SSDI recipients are eligible for a range of benefits, including:



Dependent benefits for children under 18.

Medicare eligibility after 24 months of receiving cash SSDI benefits.

Return-to-work incentives allowing beneficiaries to test employment while protecting their access to disability benefits. Extended COBRA coverage and retirement benefit protections.

“The annual COLA adjustment can offer some help in keeping up with everyday expenses,” Perrigo said.“For individuals who are receiving SSDI and considering returning to work, the Ticket To Work Program, provides valuable support to explore employment options while maintaining access to their benefits.” He added that individuals considering work can get assistance during the shutdown by contacting Allsup Employment Services, which is an SSA-authorized Employment Network and a subsidiary of Allsup. Learn more at AllsupES.

With the estimated COLA and access to Disability Financial Solutions from Allsup, individuals receiving SSDI benefits can better manage their finances and plan for 2026 with more certainty. Starting December 2025, SSA will begin sending notices informing beneficiaries of their new 2026 benefit amounts. These notices will continue with the one‐page redesign introduced last year, aiming for greater clarity and readability. The COLA increase also means a higher benefits adjustment for existing veterans beneficiaries as well.

Allsup remains committed to guiding individuals experiencing disabilities through every stage of the SSDI process from application to appeal. In addition, Allsup Veterans Appeals is committed to helping veterans find success with their appeals for disability claims through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs as well. Learn more at.

Through the Refer A Friend program at Allsup, individuals can get someone the help they need with their SSDI or veterans disability appeal and receive $100 as a thank you once the person's claim or appeal is filed.

For over four decades, Allsup has helped more than 400,000 people successfully receive the SSDI benefits they earned. For more information about applying for SSDI benefits or determining eligibility, visit or call (800) 678-3276.

