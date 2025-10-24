Another Five Baloch Civilians Forcibly Disappeared By Pakistani Forces: Rights Body

MENAFN - IANS) Quetta, Oct 24 (IANS) At least five more Baloch civilians were forcibly disappeared by the Pakistani forces in Dera Bugti district of Balochistan amid a worsening human rights crisis in the region, a leading human rights organisation said on Friday.

The latest incident comes against the backdrop of a continuing cycle of persecution marked by a surge in enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and torture across the province.

Condemning the act, the Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ) stated that the recent raids were carried out by Pakistan's notorious Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel, alongside Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) officials, in the Sui region of Dera Bugti. The rights body stated that during these operations, homes were looted, families were subjected to torture, and five individuals were forcibly disappeared.

The victims were identified as Akram, Ahsan, Ibrahim, Mandha Bugti and his nephew Noor Din.

“These incidents reflect the growing trend of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, constituting a grave violation of human rights and international human rights standards,” the BVJ stated.

The rights body demanded that the missing individuals be immediately recovered and their safety ensured, while calling for those responsible for these enforced disappearances to be held accountable and brought to justice.

It also called on the Government of Pakistan to take effective measures to prevent enforced disappearances, in compliance with its international human rights obligations.

The BVJ urged the global human rights organisations, including the United Nations, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch, to take notice of these incidents and exert pressure on Pakistani authorities to ensure the recovery of the missing persons and delivery of justice.

Additionally, the human rights body on Friday strongly condemned the enforced disappearance of another Baloch civilian, Manan Qadir, cousin of the forcibly disappeared Rashid Hussain, who has been missing since 2018.

Citing reports, the BVJ stated that Pakistani security forces raided the homes of Rashid Hussain's relatives in the Zehri region five days ago.

“During the operation, forces opened fire on the houses and subjected women and children to violence. Several family members were detained; most have since been released, but Manan Qadir remains in the custody of the forces and his whereabouts are unknown,” said the rights body.

The BVJ called on the Pakistani authorities to end the practice of enforced disappearances, disclose the fate and whereabouts of all missing persons, and ensure accountability for those responsible.