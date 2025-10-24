Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Arbitration Stands Central In Middle Corridor Project - Founding Partner


2025-10-24 10:06:05
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. Turkish experts will provide support to the newly established Baku Arbitration Center, said Elif Sevüktekin, founding partner and lawyer, Trend reports.

Speaking at the center's opening ceremony, Sevüktekin noted that arbitration ensures long-term stability and is especially crucial given the complex, multilateral nature of the Middle Corridor project.

“We need to create an effective and dispute-free mechanism. We are talking about billions of dollars. Arbitration forums must expand their experience,” she said.

Sevüktekin added that the newly established center will play an effective role and confirmed that Turkish specialists will actively support its operations.

MENAFN24102025000187011040ID1110243473



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search