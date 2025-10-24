Arbitration Stands Central In Middle Corridor Project - Founding Partner
Speaking at the center's opening ceremony, Sevüktekin noted that arbitration ensures long-term stability and is especially crucial given the complex, multilateral nature of the Middle Corridor project.
“We need to create an effective and dispute-free mechanism. We are talking about billions of dollars. Arbitration forums must expand their experience,” she said.
Sevüktekin added that the newly established center will play an effective role and confirmed that Turkish specialists will actively support its operations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment