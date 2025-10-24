Arbitration Stands Central In Middle Corridor Project - Founding Partner

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkish experts will provide support to the newly established Baku Arbitration Center, said Elif Sevüktekin, founding partner and lawyer, Trend reports.

Speaking at the center's opening ceremony, Sevüktekin noted that arbitration ensures long-term stability and is especially crucial given the complex, multilateral nature of the Middle Corridor project.

“We need to create an effective and dispute-free mechanism. We are talking about billions of dollars. Arbitration forums must expand their experience,” she said.

Sevüktekin added that the newly established center will play an effective role and confirmed that Turkish specialists will actively support its operations.