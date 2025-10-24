Digital Commodities Realizes 320% Gain On Gold Finder Investment - Strengthens Position In Commodity And Digital Markets

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2025) - Digital Commodities Inc. (CSE: DIGI) (OTCQB: DGCMF) (FSE: W040) ("Digital Commodities" or the "Company"), an investment company focused on bitcoin, gold, and selective investments in public and private companies, is pleased to announce a successful monetization within its commodities portfolio and continued strength across its core holdings.

The Company has sold 5,000,000 shares of Gold Finder Resources (TSXV: GLD) at an average price of $0.106, for gross proceeds of $530,000, representing a 320% gain from its acquisition cost of $0.025 per share. Digital Commodities continues to hold 5,000,000 additional shares and 10,000,000 warrants exercisable at $0.05, providing further exposure to the company's ongoing progress and potential future value creation.

In addition, the Company's 6,500 units of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSX: PHYS), acquired earlier this year, have appreciated meaningfully in line with the recent surge in gold prices, which reached new all-time highs this quarter. This performance highlights the Company's strategic alignment between traditional and digital commodities as part of its broader asset diversification approach.

With strong cash reserves, no debt, and a disciplined capital allocation framework, Digital Commodities remains well positioned to identify and pursue accretive equity and asset opportunities across both physical and digital commodity sectors. The Company is actively evaluating blockchain-enabled and tokenized commodity platforms that broaden access to digital representations of tangible assets, such as gold and energy.

"Our success with Gold Finder Resources reflects both our timing and our patience," said Brayden Sutton, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Commodities. "We remain committed to creating long-term value for our shareholders through selective exposure to both traditional and digital commodity assets."

About Digital Commodities Inc.

Digital Commodities is a public investment issuer focused on bitcoin, gold, and other hard-asset-backed opportunities across the commodities and digital sectors. The Company's mission is to build and actively manage a transparent and durable portfolio anchored in sound money principles and long-term value creation.

