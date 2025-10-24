Games Of The Future 2025 Set To Bring The World Together In UAE For The Next Generation Of Sport

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE will host the Games of the Future 2025 (GOTF 2025), the groundbreaking global event where phygital sports bring together elite clubs, athletes, and gamers to compete in cutting-edge disciplines that blend real-world athleticism with advanced gaming technology.

Taking place from 18-23 December 2025 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the tournament is a natural extension of the 'We the UAE 2031' vision and the nation's designation of 2025 as the Year of Community, reinforcing the UAE's role as a global hub for sport, innovation, youth empowerment, and cultural exchange.

, affirmed that Abu Dhabi's hosting of the Games of the Future 2025 is a qualitative new step in the country's journey to consolidate its position as a global hub for innovation and the evolving sports industry. He emphasised that the Games reflects the We the UAE 2031 vision by empowering youth, advancing the digital economy and strengthening the global standing of Emirati sports.

:“The Games of the Future 2025 merges athletic performance with technology, inspiring youth, driving sports innovation, fostering teamwork among youth and supporting a sustainable economy based on innovation and knowledge. At the Ministry of Sports, we are committed to ensuring the success of the Games and reinforcing the UAE's status as a premier host of global sports events.”

The event empowers young athletes and gamers to showcase their talent on an international stage, inspiring the next generation to embrace creativity, teamwork, and innovation. By hosting a world-class phygital sports tournament, the UAE reinforces its role as a leader and convener of transformative global events.

GOTF 2025 also embodies the spirit of the Year of Community, celebrating shared values of inclusivity and togetherness. The event will unite athletes, fans, and clubs from around the world, promoting collaboration, strategy, and respect both on and off the field. It will highlight the nation's commitment to fostering unity and innovation through sport and technology.

The tournament will feature 11 disciplines including Phygital Football, Phygital Basketball, MOBA PC and Mobile, Battle Royale, and more, combining the drama of physical competition with the creativity of digital gaming.

A wide range of international and regional clubs have already confirmed their participation, including PBC Astana, Thang Long Warriors, Intercosmics, CD Holcattes and Great Team Brazil. Phygital Football teams México Quetzales – Armadillos FC, CM Jardim, Greni Smith, Z10, FC WHITEBIRD and La Crema will also return to Abu for the final showdown, following their success at the Phygital Contenders: Abu Dhabi – Football tournament earlier this year.

The event is also supported by World Phygital Community member organizations, such as Phygital Brazil, the Serbian Association of Electronic Sports, and the Belarusian Federation of Phygital Sports, reflecting the growing global network behind the phygital movement.

Among the star athletes set to compete are Rodrigo Ulibarri and Aldair Giorgana (México Quetzales – Armadillos FC), Matheus Dedo (CM Jardim) - each known for their standout performances across both traditional and digital sports. They will be joined by a growing roster of clubs and athletes from across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas, underscoring the growing excitement among international athletes embracing the phygital format.

The competition is organised by ASPIRE, the Local Delivery Authority for GOTF 2025, in collaboration with Ethara, the Event Delivery Partner, and Phygital International, the Global Rights Holder. The event is supported by key stakeholders, including the Host City Entity, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and the Official Partner, Ministry of Sports.

, said:“The Games of the Future is a reflection of the UAE's bold vision to create opportunities for youth, innovation, and community. By bringing together athletes, gamers, fans, and partners, to introduce sports like you have never seen before, we're bringing technology and sport to life through Phygital Sports.”

ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi will be transformed into a futuristic field suitable for this ground-breaking global event – offering the ideal environment to deliver a world-class phygital sports showcase. Its strategic infrastructure and operational excellence continue to position Abu Dhabi as a leading destination for international events.

Media representatives are invited to be part of the Games of the Future 2025, either live from Abu Dhabi's ADNEC Centre or virtually from anywhere in the world. Accredited journalists will enjoy exclusive access to competitions, press conferences and live-stream coverage along with athlete interviews behind-the-scenes opportunities from the groundbreaking global event.Apply now through the link on the Media Center page.