JMR Infotech Drives AI & ML-Powered Compliance Transformation At Cooperative Bank Of Oromia

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 24, 2025 4:38 am - JMR Infotech successfully implemented Oracle FCC Studio 8.1.2.7 with Coopbank, Ethiopia, introducing AI-driven Automatic Scenario Calibration to enhance compliance, reduce false alerts, and boost operational efficiency in financial crime management.

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia / Bengaluru, India – 23 October 2025 – JMR Infotech, a leading global provider of digital transformation and banking technology solutions, is proud to announce the successful go-live of the Oracle Financial Services Crime and Compliance Studio 8.1.2.7 (FCC Studio) at Cooperative Bank of Oromia (Coopbank).

This implementation is part of JMR Infotech's ongoing Financial Crime and Compliance Management (FCCM) engagement with Coopbank, following the successful Phase 1 go-live earlier this year. Phase 2 introduces Automatic Scenario Calibration (ASC) - an AI- and ML-powered system that automatically calibrates threshold sets for the detection scenarios based on past transaction data. The implementation will allow Coopbank to begin receiving optimized alerts across all scenario categories, enabling the compliance function to operate more efficiently. ASC eliminates manual threshold settings, reducing unnecessary false alerts and missed critical alerts. By analyzing alert patterns, the system balances risk coverage with operational efficiency, improving both accuracy and workload management. Overall, this empowers Coopbank to strengthen its compliance capabilities, make more informed decisions, and proactively manage financial crime risks at scale.

Mr. Shimelis Legesse, Chief Information Officer, Cooperative Bank of Oromia, commented:“This implementation is a key milestone in our compliance transformation journey. The solution empowers us to manage financial crime risks more effectively while improving operational efficiency. We appreciate the dedication and expertise of JMR Infotech and Oracle throughout this project.”

Suresha Ramachandra Iyer, President & Head – Enterprise Risk and Analytics, JMR Infotech, said: "The successful implementation of FCC Studio at Coopbank reinforces our commitment to delivering intelligent, scalable, and practical compliance solutions. By leveraging AI and ML, the bank can now optimize alerts, reduce false positives, and enhance operational efficiency - empowering the compliance team to focus on high-risk cases and proactively manage financial crime risks.

This successful go-live reflects JMR Infotech's commitment to delivering intelligent, scalable, and innovative compliance solutions, helping banks meet evolving regulatory demands while driving digital transformation.

About JMR Infotech

JMR Infotech is a premier global technology solutions provider specializing in delivering end-to-end digital transformation for financial institutions, government agencies, and businesses worldwide.

We are one of the leading partners for Oracle's Financial Services solutions, while also offering proprietary IP-based platforms such as LivEzy, designed to power integrated ecosystems for payments, banking, commerce, and e-government services.

JMR Infotech's expertise spans core banking modernization, regulatory compliance, customer experience platforms, government resource planning solutions, and advanced analytics and AI-powered engagement.

With a presence in over 75 countries and a track record of 400+ turnkey projects, we are committed to building trusted partnerships and delivering innovative, scalable, and locally relevant solutions that drive efficiency, transparency, and inclusive growth.

For more information about JMR Infotech and our services, please visit



Media Contact:

Amit Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer – JMR Infotech

...