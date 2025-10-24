Motor Testing Equipment Market Size To Grow 4.17 Billion By 2033 Report By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Motor Testing Equipment Market growth is driven by rising EV electrification, industrial automation, IoT-/AI-enabled diagnostics, and stringent energy/efficiency regulations. Austin, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motor Testing Equipment Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Motor Testing Equipment Market size was worth USD 2.70 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4.17 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.64% over 2025-2032.” The U.S. Motor Testing Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 1.15 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.41% during 2025-2032. The market in the U.S. is driven by the growing industrial automation and smart manufacturing initiatives are driving market expansion and increasing need for precise and real-time motor testing technology. Growing Adoption of Electric Motors, Industrial Automation, and AI-Enabled Testing Systems Drive Market Growth Globally The primary driver of market expansion is the increasing use of electric and hybrid vehicles, which necessitate precise motor testing. As industrial automation and smart manufacturing projects expand, there is a growing need for accurate, real-time testing solutions. Predictive maintenance and downtime reduction are two benefits of testing systems with AI and IoT, which are crucial for optimizing the motor-system environment. The market is expanding due to its utilization in application industries like industrial machinery and renewable energy. Get a Sample Report of Motor Testing Equipment Market Forecast @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2.70 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 4.17 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.64% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Type (Portable Motor Testing Equipment, Benchtop Motor Testing Equipment, and Rack-Mount Motor Testing Equipment),

. By Service (Calibration Services, Repair Services, Others)

. By Application (Design Verification, Maintenance, and Others)

. By Test Type (Performance Testing, End-of-Line Testing, Others)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

Portable Motor Testing Equipment led the market with approximately 51.89% share in 2024 due to its flexibility and ease of use and is also preferred for on-site testing. Benchtop Motor Testing Equipment is the fastest-growing segment, projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.04% owing to the growing demand for testing which has high accuracy in the controlled laboratory atmosphere.

By Service

Calibration Services dominated the market with around 58.33% share in 2024 as it maintains the accuracy, reliability, and compliance of motor testing equipment in various industries. Repair Services are the fastest-growing, expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.04% as more plants embrace preventive and predictive maintenance programs.

By Application

Maintenance segment led the market with approximately 53.42% share in 2024 as it is critical to maintain the reliability, efficiency, and longevity of a motor in industries. Design Verification is the fastest-growing segment, with a projected CAGR of 5.93% due to the burgeoning need to confirm motor performance in product design and prototyping phases.

By Test Type

Performance Testing held the largest share at about 54.67% in 2024 as it is essential to verify motor efficiency, output and operational reliability in different applications. End-of-Line Testing is the fastest-growing segment, projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.96% due to the growing demand for quality assurance in final production.

Regional Insights:

In 2024, North America dominated the Motor Testing Equipment Market and accounted for 39.12% of revenue share. The region's expansion is propelled by the increasing motor efficiency, reduction in downtimes through predictive and preventive maintenance programs, and growing demand for the accuracy of testing equipment.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Motor Testing Equipment Market over 2025-2032, with a projected CAGR of 6.18% due to rapid industrialization, increasing automotive production, and the rising consumption of electric and hybrid vehicles.

Recent News:



In March 2025, AVL List GmbH launched a high-performance test bench system for electric vehicle powertrains, incorporating real-time simulation, regenerative load management, and multi-voltage support to address the evolving requirements of next-generation EVs. In March 2025, Horiba launched the C05-LT 100W PEM benchtop fuel cell test station, delivering best-in-class performance for research and innovation in fuel cell technology. These advancements underscore Horiba's commitment to providing innovative and reliable motor testing equipment globally.

Exclusive Sections of the Motor Testing Equipment Market Report (The USPs):



MANUFACTURING & YIELD PERFORMANCE – helps you understand production efficiency through yield and defect rates, and evaluates the impact of automation in assembly processes to identify manufacturing optimization opportunities.

APPLICATION & DEPLOYMENT TRENDS – helps you analyze industry-wise adoption of motor testing equipment and quantify the resulting efficiency improvements, revealing demand hotspots and performance gains across sectors.

ELECTRIC MOTOR TESTING GROWTH METRICS – helps you track the rising adoption of testing systems tailored for electric motors, highlighting a key growth segment driven by EV expansion and industrial electrification.

TECHNOLOGY & SENSOR INTEGRATION ANALYTICS – helps you assess the penetration of IoT-enabled testing systems and the distribution of sensor technologies, offering insights into innovation intensity and smart testing evolution.

RELIABILITY & PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you measure equipment durability and performance through MTBF values, temperature ranges, and failure rates, critical for quality assurance and long-term service reliability. AUTOMATION & PROCESS OPTIMIZATION INSIGHTS – helps you compare automated versus manual assembly adoption to understand cost-efficiency trends and investment potential in advanced production systems.

