Swami Avdheshanand Giri Unveils The 'Institute Of Future Skilling' To Nurture 2,000 Youth In AI And Digital Innovation
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 24th October 2025, New Delhi: Taking a decisive step toward inclusive digital empowerment, the Ladli Foundation, in partnership with His Holiness Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, Head of Juna Peeth, has launched the 'Institute of Future Skilling' in Chhatarpur, New Delhi. This transformative initiative aims to empower 2,000 underprivileged students, particularly girls and members of the transgender community, with modern technological skills and sustainable livelihood opportunities.
The institute, established under the joint aegis of the Ladli Foundation and the Avdheshanandji Mission in association with training partner IACT, will provide free, cutting-edge training in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Digital Marketing, Web Development, Animation, Graphic Designing, Cyber Security, and Advanced Computer Skills. It would aim to make underprivileged youth independent, future-ready, and self-assured contributors to the digital growth story of India.
Addressing the occasion, Devendra Gupta, Founder, Ladli Foundation stated, "This partnership is a milestone towards enabling our vision of empowering disadvantaged youth through technology and skill empowerment. Institute of Future Skilling is not merely an education platform; it is a movement towards equality, inclusion, and dignity. We envision an India where each young person, irrespective of their gender or economic standing, has the potential to harness the power of digital skills to build a better tomorrow."
The inauguration function was graced by Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, who inaugurated the institute formally, and Swami Pujyanand Giri Ji of Kinnar Akhara. Appreciating this initiative, Swami Pujyanand Ji promised to admit over 100 transgenders, terming it a milestone towards taking inclusivity and social justice to the next level.
More than 100 kids actively participated in the event, representing the vigor and optimism that the project has created among the young population of poor communities. The institute could be a revolutionary center for technological empowerment, bridging the gap between opportunity and talent.
Being an internationally recognized NGO, Ladli Foundation has been pioneering sustainable change through its people-centered initiatives in areas such as health, education, dignity, and livelihood. Having a positive influence on over 2.9 million lives and providing over 22,000 adolescent girls and women with dignified lives, Ladli Foundation continues to promote programs that cause real, lasting change.
Through the Institute of Future Skilling, Ladli Foundation reinforces its unwavering commitment to building a safe, gender-equal, and inclusive society, enabling the next generation to thrive in an evolving digital era.
