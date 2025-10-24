Battery Safety-Monitoring System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Battery Safety-Monitoring System Market Size And Growth?In recent years, there has been a significant expansion in the market size of battery safety-monitoring systems. This market is projected to rise from a valuation of $1.37 billion in 2024 to reach $1.58 billion in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include the increased uptake of electric vehicles, a surge in demand for renewable energy storage systems, the growth of industrial automation, stricter safety norms concerning energy storage, and an upswing in the manufacturing of consumer electronics.

The market size for battery safety-monitoring systems is predicted to experience a swift expansion in the forthcoming years. It is anticipated to escalate to a valuation of $2.69 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. The predicted growth during the forecast period is due to factors such as the accelerating shift towards sustainable energy infrastructure, swift advancements in smart grid development, the increase in governmental incentives for adhering to energy safety standards, the broadening application of electric mobility solutions, and the growing necessity for high-capacity energy storage in data centers. Key trends in the forecast period are expected to be improvements in real-time data analytics, the introduction of artificial intelligence-based predictive safety algorithms, the creation of cloud-connected monitoring configurations, advancements in wireless sensor communication networks, and a reduction in size of monitoring hardware components.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Battery Safety-Monitoring System Market?

The battery safety-monitoring system market is poised for growth due to the rapidly expanding adoption of consumer electronics. Encompassing devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and home entertainment systems tailored for personal use and daily routines, consumer electronics are witnessing a surge in demand. This demand surge is primarily due to the escalating implementation of smart devices and interconnected technologies in everyday activities. Battery safety-monitoring systems enhance the durability and safety of these electronics by providing real-time battery surveillance and protection. They mitigate risks relating to overheating, overcharging, or short-circuiting by offering immediate alerts and built-in protective measures, thereby enhancing the safety of users and the lifespan of devices. For instance, in February 2024, the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association, a Japan-based trade body, revealed that the production of consumer electronic equipment escalated to $201.91 million (¥31,685 million) in 2024, a significant rise from $149.27 million (¥23,425 million) in 2023. Therefore, it's safe to conclude that the proliferating adoption of consumer electronics is fuelling the expansion of the battery safety-monitoring system market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Battery Safety-Monitoring System Market?

Major players in the Battery Safety-Monitoring System Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Panasonic Corporation

. Schneider Electric SE

. GE Vernova Inc.

. ABB Ltd.

. GS Yuasa Corporation

. EnerSys

. East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

. Exide Industries Ltd.

. Leoch International Technology Limited

. Luminous Power Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Battery Safety-Monitoring System Market?

Key players in the battery safety-monitoring system market are striving for innovation, focusing on the creation of products such as automotive battery protection integrated circuits (ICs) to augment the safety and reliability of battery management systems. These ICs are specifically developed to oversee and control the charging and de-charging conditions of multi-cell batteries in vehicles, ensuring their safe operation and protection from damage due to overvoltage, undervoltage, or dysfunction. For example, ABLIC, a Japanese electronic component firm and subsidiary of MinebeaMitsumi Inc., in November 2024, introduced the S-19193 Series. The series is characterized by its independent secondary battery monitoring, which allows for continued functionality even if the principal system fails, supporting methodologies like fail-operational and fail-degraded safety. It also enables an independent operation without dependence on microcontroller control, thus simplifying design processes and reducing possibilities of concurrent system failure.

How Is The Battery Safety-Monitoring System Market Segmented?

The battery safety-monitoring system market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Battery Type: Lithium-Ion, Lead-Acid, Nickel-Based, Flow Batteries, Other Battery Types

3) By Application: Automotive, Energy Storage Systems, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Aerospace And Defense, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs), Aftermarket, Utilities, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Battery Management Units, Temperature Sensors, Voltage And Current Sensors, Communication Interfaces

2) By Software: Battery Monitoring Software, Data Analytics Platforms, Predictive Maintenance Software, Battery Performance Optimization Tools

3) By Services: Installation And Integration Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Consulting And Training Services, System Calibration Services

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Battery Safety-Monitoring System Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Battery Safety-Monitoring System, North America was identified as the leading region for the previous year. The anticipated region to exhibit the most rapid growth is Asia-Pacific. The report includes a broad spectrum of regions encompassing Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

